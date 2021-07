Samir Abid – Your Data Driven – on Motorsport Coaching Podcast

The latest edition of the Motorsport Coaching Podcast, powered by Motiv8 Training features leading motorsport trainer, Samir Abid from Your Data Driven.

An amateur racer, Samir has applied his engineering skills to assist racers improve their laptimes through data- and not just the data that you regularly take from your data logger.

Through his applications to motorsport, Samir has been invited to advise the high performance coaches of multiple Olympic sports in Great Britain and has even been to Australia to consult to Australian teams.

His motorsport knowledge was integral to the success of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge – which broke the two hour barrier for the 42.195km marathon distance.

Aside from Your Data Driven’s wealth of free resources for races, Samir offers one to one coaching and hosts a podcast that has featured a wealth of motorsport identities.

