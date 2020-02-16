RX8 Cup 2020 – year of the young gun

The 2020 RX8 Cup season kicks off at Wakefield park February 29 / March 1. A strong field of 19 entries will battle it out for RX8 Cup honours.

With well over half the field under the age of 25 the season is shaping up as the year of the young guns, with the RX8 Cup being the series of choice for aspiring competitors looking to enhance their skills at a higher level.

At the front of the field we expect to see a hotly contested battle between O’Hara (OccSafe 24), Lougher (Allstars Racing 66) and Ben Silvestro (S-Sport Racing 85); there will be keen interest in who will push them to the limits at round 1. Will it be one of the rookies Mark Alder, Ryan Gorton, Jackson Noakes, Jack Pennacchia all debutants to the RX8 category? Or will experience win out over youth with challenges from Barnes (Justin Time Auto Glass 44), Alex Cook (Prep’d Motorsport 11) or S-Sport Racing’s Sam Silvestro (55)?

Some familiar faces return for 2020 with the only female competitor Maisie Place, supported by South Eastern Landscapes and Quarries, back on the grid in a freshly rebuilt car and for 2020 Maisie is joining the S-Sport team for some mentoring. Slater (17) returns after a 12-month absence. The series also sees the return of: Tom Shaw (Ric Shaw Performance 21), Aiden Riley (4Business Group 24), O’Keefe (13), Butters (23) and Malouf (77).

Category manager and series creator Ric Shaw said “I am thrilled with the entry list for round 1 as RX8 Cup enters into its 3rd full year of completion. Support from Nankang (Tyres) and Circo (Brakes) and a continued emphasis on cost effective – competitor focused regulations brings new blood to the category. Small technical changes to the airbox regulations enhances the noise and improves the show.

This just leaves one question – who will bring home the RX8 Cup for 2020!!!!

Entry List for round 1

Ben Silvestro #85

Sam Silvestro #55

Mark Alder #34

Justin Barnes #44

Matthew Butters #23

Alex Cook #11

Jason Galer #51

Ryan Gorton #28

Jake Lougher #66

Elliot Malouf #77

Jackson Noakes #10

Lachlan O’Hara #24

Andrew O’Keefe #13

Jack Pennacchia #4

Maisie Place #80

Aidan Riley #24

Tom Shaw #21

Brayden Slater #17