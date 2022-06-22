Round 4 of the Motorsport Australia NSW Motor Racing Championships is Live Streamed This Saturday!

A number of categories participating in Round 4 of the 2022 Motorsport Australia New South Wales Motor Racing Championships this Saturday 25th of June at Sydney Motorsport Park will be live streamed, from commencement of racing in the early afternoon until the last race late in the evening under the track’s new lighting system.

Production Touring, Supersports, HQ Holdens, and Formula Vee, will each have their three races live streamed by Australia’s number 1 grass roots racing on-line broadcaster, Blendline.

Just go to https://www.blendline.tv/live-races/ and wherever you are in the world, you can watch some of the fastest and closest State level motor racing from anywhere in Australia, on your smart TV while sitting in your living room, complete with Blendline’s expert commentators!

The live stream broadcast commences at around 1PM with the Driver A Production Touring Cars race.

Then after the three races for HQ Holdens, Formula Vee, and Supersports, as well as the Driver B Production Touring Cars race, which go on through the afternoon and well into the evening after the sun has gone down and the lights have brilliantly lit up the circuit, the Blendline live streaming broadcast is capped off with a spectacular Production Touring Cars One Hour Endurance event which commences soon after around 8.00PM, and which includes pit stops for driver changes.

The Production Touring Cars always produce a huge number of entries for their One Hour Endurance events, with an amazing 44 cars under lighting being a unique experience for the drivers.

Supersports similarly have a large grid of the Le Mans style prototype cars, with the Supersports drivers about to experience driving their Supersports cars for the first time when the sky is black, all while doing 250km/h plus down the main straight!

HQ Holdens will always produce lots of door to door and bumper to bumper racing, whether the sun is shining brightly, or if the moon is shining brightly!

Meanwhile, Formula Vee also have a large grid of the classic entry level racing cars for what is their big event of the year.

So don’t forget, go to https://www.blendline.tv/live-races/ to watch all the live streaming action from Round 4 of the Motorsport Australia New South Wales Motor Racing Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park this Saturday commencing at around 1PM (although please keep an eye out on the broadcast to make sure you don’t miss anything).