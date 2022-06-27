Round 3 2022 Industrie Clothing NSW Supersports Championship

Twenty two Supersports arrived at Sydney Motorsport Park for Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship on Saturday June 25 for the annual NSW Motor Racing Championships Day Night meeting.

JAM Motorsport brought three powerful Wolf/Peugeot’s from Tailem Bend, and they stole all the trophies from the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Championship regulars, with Ryan Godfrey in his RAM/Ready Set Reline Plumbing Wolf Tornado S taking out all three outright wins, Mark Lauke in his Lauke Flour Mills Wolf Tornado taking out three second places, and John Paul Drake in his Wolf Mistrale, taking out three third places.

Ryan’s pole time of 1.25.8259 is the second fastest time for a Supersports car around Sydney Motorsport Park, Ryan then following up his lightning-fast Pole time with three lightning-fast fastest laps in the three races of 1.27.0, a 1.28.2, and a 1.27.5. Mark traded fastest laps with Ryan with a 1.27.0, a 1.28.5, and a 1.27.2. John Paul meanwhile was unusually more subdued with fastest-laps “only’ in the 1.28 to 1.29 range.

So a successful weekend away from home for JAM Motorsport!

Of the 2022 Industrie Clothing regular competitors, it was Peter White in his brilliant yellow Class 2 First Neon/GWR V8 engined Radical SR8/RPE, and Neale Muston in his Class 2 Excalibur Radical SR8/RPE who threw the biggest punches at the JAM Supersports, Peter with one fourth place and two fifth places, and Neale with one fifth place and two fourth places.

Nick Kelly in his Class 2 Industrie Clothing/Roler Radical SR10 managed two sixth placings and one DNF, but some fast laps times show there is more to come from his latest-spec Ford 2.3 litre turbo engined Radical.

Aaron Lee is proving to be a giant killer in his Class 2 BRE Logitec West WR1000 Kawasaki, with two seventh places and one sixth place, Aaron recently upgrading his dainty West WR1000 with a new factory aero package which has found him more speed and a smaller distance to his more brutish fellow Class 2 Wolfs and Radical competitors ahead.

Steve Roberts in his Class 2 GWR/Austwide Freight Radical SR8 started well with an eighth place in Race 1, after which a stone through the radiator of his RPE V8 engine resulted in a DNF and an evening under lights watching the racing from the grandstand.

The remaining Class 2 Supersports cars of Paul Palmer (Mionlach Kennels Stohr WF1 Suzuki) with a DNF in Race 1 followed by two exemplary top ten finishes (tenth and eighth), Simon Copping (Doulman Automotive West WX10 Kawasaki) with a 14th place, a 19th place, and an eleventh place, and new Supersports recruit Adam Brook in his Aurora Competition West WR1000 Kawasaki with a 17th a 15th and a 16th, may not have been fighting to take the lead of all the Class 2 cars, but they were forging lap times in the 1.33 to 1.34 range, which is V8 Supercar territory, but with 1000cc 12500 RPM redlined engines!

In a perfect display of race craft, Mark Brame led all the Class 1 Radical SR3/Suzuki’s across the line in all three races, with one ninth, one eighth, and one seventh place, his second consecutive clean sweep of the Class 1 cars in the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Championship race.

Brad Nielson (Streamlined Energy Radical SR3), Peter Clare (Shared Runway Radical SR3), Steven Shiels (Truck Experience Radical SR3), Stephen Champion, (GWR/Champion’s Business Growth Advisors Radical SR3), Jonathon Canavan (HUNTA Property Radical SR3), and Ash Samadi (Team ASR Radical SR3), highly regarded new Supersports recruit Josh Peacock (PRS/RA Motorsports Radical SR3), Paul Royal (Wilroy Kitchens Radical SR3), and Sue Hughes (GWR/Fasidu Radical SR3) throwing every RPM and G-Force at Mark in all three races in their Radical SR3’s, all with lap times also in the 1.32 to 1.34 range in all three races, which is also V8 Supercars territory around the 4km long Sydney Motorsport Park circuit.

Darren Barlow and his usually trusty GWR Stohr WF1/Suzuki was a 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship contender on Saturday morning, scoring a strong fifth place on the grid for Race 1. Unfortunately, Darren’s Race 1 race finished in a cloud of smoke on the side of the track at Turn 2, and his race day then finishing in the trackside commentary box.

Alex Kenny was a strong contender coming in to Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing new South Wales Supersports Championship after his strong results at Round 2 in April. Unfortunately, Alex’s incredible Regulator Automation/Sydney Composites Juno suffered from the “That’s Motor Racing” syndrome when its starter motor failed after years of loyal service on Friday morning, and a replacement could not be sought.

After Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship – the fastest state-level racing championship in Australia – Mark Brame’s flawless year of Supersports racing in his Focus Motorsport Radical SR3 Suzuki has earned him a growing lead, with Peter White and his First Neon/GWR Radical SR8/RPE, and with Jonathon Canavan and his HUNTA Property Radical SR3 Suzuki, throwing every resource available at keeping Mark in sight.

Round 4 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship takes place at Wakefield Park on Saturday the 17th of September.

For more information on the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, contact Darren Barlow on 0439044128, visit Facebook Supersports Racing New South Wales Australia, or visit https://www.supersportsracing.com.au/