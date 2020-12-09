Robinson’s fast start

Mark Robinson’s 2020-21 season campaign has begun in fast fashion, with his most recent V8 Dirt Modified outing last Saturday night at Toowoomba Speedway in Queensland resulting in a close second-place feature-race finish.

The NSW # 9 Castrol Oils / Southside Truck Centre supported Troyer pilot has ran a total of four race meetings and shown front-running pace on every occasion, and it has so far been highlighted by a feature-race win at Grafton Speedway.

On Saturday night at Toowoomba Speedway, Robinson came awfully close to recording his second feature-race victory of the season. He fought tooth and nail throughout an exciting 20-lap event by running inside the top three and went on to greet the chequered flag only half a car length behind winner Andrew Pezzutti.

“It was an exciting feature race where there was plenty going on from start to finish, and it was good to be a part of it all,” commented the three-time Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion.

“Although there is a little bit of disappointment missing out on the second win of the season, at the same time, I’m really happy with the performance of the car and the continued efforts of my team.”

Apart from his two podium results so far this season, Robinson’s over two outings have seen him hampered by mechanical woes, which saw him fail to start the feature race in the season opener (Lord Mayor’s Cup) at his home track – Lismore Speedway – back in October due to engine issues and more recently late last month at Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway, where he had qualified on pole position for the feature race, but he was unable to finish due to a mechanical problem.

Robinson and the team will now be taking a few weekends off in readiness for the busy Christmas-New Year period, which will see him compete at Lismore Speedway on December 26 (Mr Modified Series Round 1), Grafton Speedway on December 28 (Christmas Cup), Archerfield Speedway on January 1 (Paul Britten 44 Memorial), January 2 at Grafton Speedway (Club show), and Lismore Speedway on January 9 (Mr Modified Series Round 2).

“I’m really looking forward to the Christmas-New Year period and getting a lot of racing under my belt, and the goal is to build on our fast start to the season,” added Robinson.

Robinson is proudly supported in the 2020-21 season by the following sponsors:

Castrol Oils

Southside Truck Centre

Global Lubricant Distributors

GSR Suspension Development

Northern Truck Coolers

A1 Signs

Special thanks must go to Robinson’s pit crew Larry and Jake, along with his mum and dad: Faye and Steve, his wife Chloe and their three kids, and the rest of the team and supporters.

To find out more about Robinson and his team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Robinson Motorsport.