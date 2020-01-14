Robinson in 5 Star form

It was a pleasing podium result that saw Mark Robinson’s 5 Star Dirt Series campaign get underway recently at Grafton Speedway, with the Lismore, NSW-based driver clinching a runner-up finish during the opening series round, which doubled as the NSW V8 Dirt Modified Title.

While the result was a slightly bittersweet one for Robinson, who had led the majority of the 30-lap NSW Title-deciding feature race before ultimately being pipped for the lead with just three laps remaining, the NSW # 9 Castrol / Southside Truck Centre supported Troyer pilot was certainly not short on pace, with his performance being a positive preview of what’s to come.

“It certainly wasn’t an easy night of racing and there are areas for improvement throughout qualifying, but overall we’re quite happy with what we were able to achieve and it certainly bodes well for the rest of the season,” explained Robinson, who had picked up a pair of third-place finishes, along with a win in his earlier heat races, which was enough to qualify him on the outside of the second row for the feature race.

With the second 5 Star Dirt Series round taking place at Lismore Speedway – his home track – in conjunction with night one of the Australia Day Cup, Robinson will be looking to apply his knowledge of the track in order to go one better.

“Racing at Lismore Speedway is always a special experience, given that it’s in front of a local crowd, including family and friends,” he commented.

“We’ll be focusing on our consistency throughout our heat races in order to qualify further towards the front of the feature-race field and hopefully bank some valuable 5 Star Dirt Series points to keep us in contention for the overall series win.”

The second 5 Star Dirt Series round will take place on the Saturday night of January 25, followed by night two of the Australia Day Cup on the Sunday night.

Robinson is proudly supported in the 2019-20 season by the following sponsors:

Castrol

Southside Truck Centre

Global Lubricant Distributors

GSR Suspension Development

Northern Truck Coolers

A1 Signs

Special thanks must go to Robinson’s pit crew Bud, Larry, Micka and Jake, along with his mum and dad: Faye and Steve, his wife Chloe and their three kids, and the rest of the team and supporters.

To find out more about Robinson and his team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Robinson Motorsport.