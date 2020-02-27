Robinson earns second-place finish at Valvoline Raceway

It was a case of close but not close enough for Mark Robinson following his hard-fought second-place finish in last weekend’s Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway.

Robinson fought tooth and nail throughout the 35-lap Australian Championship deciding feature race battling with David Clark and eventual winner Kevin Britten but in the end, the Lismore, NSW-based racer narrowly missed out on collecting his fourth Australian Championship win.

For Robinson and his team, their podium finish capped an Australian Championship weekend that saw them forced to play catch up from the beginning, after they damaged the rear axle aboard the NSW # 9 Castrol supported Troyer car due to a left rear hub (wheel) failure in hot laps and this consequently forced them to miss the opening heat race of the night.

With their Australian Championship getting off to a disastrous start, Robinson and the team put their heads down and they were able to fix the damage to the car. From there, he was on a mission, winning his second heat race and then going on to finish fourth in his 15-lap preliminary Silver Dollar feature race. At the conclusion of the opening night, Robinson sat 13th in the overall point standings.

Heading into the second and final night, Robinson and the team were full of confidence and that showed when Robinson managed to win his remaining two heat races. Heading into the Australian Championship feature race and with three wins from four heat races, Robinson had picked up a good haul of points and by virtue started from position four.

Summing up his Australian Championship weekend campaign, Robinson was most pleased with how him and his team were able to overcome adversity.

“A big thanks must go out to my whole team for all of their efforts and to finish where we did was very satisfying and a great way to thank them (the team) for everything they did,” expressed Robinson.

“My weekend couldn’t have started in the worse fashion but I’m very proud of how my team rallied together, along with the assistance from a few rival teams, and we were able to come with a good result.

“My car got stronger as the weekend went on and that is a testament to the efforts of my team, as we were in winning contention right through to the end of the weekend and just came up short.”

The next outing for Robinson and his team is going to be the annual Garden State Shield at Geelong’s Avalon Raceway in Victoria on the Saturday night of March 21. This event is going to double as the round four of the 5 Star Dirt Series.

Robinson is proudly supported in the 2019-20 season by the following sponsors:

Castrol

Southside Truck Centre

Global Lubricant Distributors

GSR Suspension Development

Northern Truck Coolers

A1 Signs

Special thanks must go to Robinson’s pit crew Larry and Jake, along with his mum and dad: Faye and Steve, his wife Chloe and their three kids, and the rest of the team and supporters.

