Robbie Farr and Glen Beaton join forces with Jason Pryde Motorsport

Jason Pryde had a vision in mind from the outset. “When you have a crew chief and a driver of the calibre of both these guys available, why wouldn’t you think about getting them together”.

Jason will start the season at the opening round of the Motorplex on 24 October, and Robbie will step into the JPM #14 Cool Chassis on 5th December for the WA State Title. Logistically things will be pretty busy as I will run the majority of races in WA & for some rounds the JPM team will be running two cars. Robbie and Glen have been around the sport for a long time but we’ve never all worked together, so we will use the WA Title weekend as a bit of a test and tune. From there we will take on the full World Series schedule right through the Nationals, Presidents Cup, Kings Challenge, the Classic, Australian Title and Krikke Boys Shootout, it is going to be cool, I can’t wait”.

“I am absolutely stoked that this has come together” Robbie commented. “When Jason first rang me with the idea I was honored for the offer but was a little unsure about going back to World Series again. It’s been 10 years since I have done a full schedule but the longer I thought about it, the more excited I got, I’m pumped. The chance to work with Glen Beaton is something I never thought I would have the opportunity to do, there’s nothing he hasn’t achieved in the sport. Jumping back in a Cool Chassis with a good motor program, great equipment and personnel just ticks so many boxes for me, couldn’t be a better fit really. Grateful to Jason and Chanelle for this opportunity, one thing they can be assured of is I will give this a red-hot crack and leave nothing on the table and we will have a bit of fun along the way”.

Glen Beaton commented “I’m very thankful to Jason and Chanelle for the opportunity to work for such a professional operation and I’m looking forward to working with such an accomplished driver in Robbie. I worked with Robbie in 2006 when he drove for Bill Mann at the Easter Trail, and with Jason when he first stepped into sprintcars in North Queensland in 2014. It’s going to be great to work with them both together. World Series has been a passion of mine since my first tour in 2005 so I am looking forward to having some fun and continuing that tradition”.

JPM would also like to say a special thanks to Cody and Brendan for all their ongoing help.

Thanks to all our supporters and sponsors:

MiniQuip – Compact Equipment Hire

Industor – Industrial Solutions

Sun City Plumbing

Tasman Power

Tasman Rope Access

Ian Boettcher Race Parts

Advanced Mine Performance Training Services

Local Sprintcar Photography & Media