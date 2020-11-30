LATEST

R&J Batteries celebrates 25 years of success

Tuesday 1st December, 2020 - 10:58am

To celebrate 25 years of success, R&J Batteries is teaming up with Speedcafe.com to give you the chance to win 1 of 5 exclusive “25 year” R&J Batteries Bar Fridges. With summer just around the corner, a unique, custom designed bar fridge will be the perfect addition to your summer man cave to stock all your stubbies and cool drinks.

During the anniversary week, R&J Batteries will be giving away 5 custom-designed bar fridges to 5 lucky winners, announced the following week.

To enter the competition, simply fill in your details on this page. Entries close at 11:59pm AEST on 06/12/2020. Winners will be randomly selected, contacted directly and announced via the R&J Batteries Facebook page so be sure to follow the page.

