Reynolds leads Shell Rimula Race Team charge

Shell Rimula Race Team recently returned to the Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series.

Drivers Cody Brewczynski and Ryan Reynolds were the two driver team looking to fly the flag for the team.

The Shell Rimula Race Team had already tasted success in race wins across the championship and were looking to continue on with this.

In a field of twenty three competitors, both drivers had work ahead of them.

Both drivers used practice to get up to speed in practice, before heading out for qualifying.

The MIR Raceline Australia sponsored entries hit the track and started to cut into their work.

Ryan and Cody were both putting in smart and smooth laps to get themselves inside the top ten.

Reynolds was leading the charge, pushing has way hard to the top five and looking right in the hunt for pole position.

When the clock stopped Reynolds landed himself in a brilliant sixth position, with Brewczynski not to far behind in eighth spot.

The team had tuned up the cars, with both drivers confident of moving forward in the opening eight lap race.

Reynolds got a clean get away and moved his way forward into the top five and was going after the top three drivers, with Brewczynski also moving forward.

The Galvaniize Insurance sponsored entries looked quick and were making their way into contention.

Reynolds led the team home crossing the line in third position overall in a brilliant drive, with Brewczynski just missing the top five in sixth spot.

Race two was on Saturday afternoon with both drivers excited to go racing.

Both SP Tools backed entry got away cleanly, before another driver took both Reynolds and Brewczynski out on the same corner.

Cody unfortunately was out of the race because of this but Ryan re-joined and was trying to make his way back forward through the field.

Reynolds did a brilliant job making his way back up into the top ten and crossed the line in ninth position.

In Race 3, Reynolds was able to work his way forward and had himself right up the front and in contention for race victory.

Brewczynski was also making his way forward across the race.

The Galvaniize Insurance cars were working into the race very well.

Reynolds claimed a highlight race victory, with Brewczynski also inside the top ten in position eight overall!

Race four was the finale, with both Reynolds and Brewczynski looking to finish the weekend on a high.

The Liftronic sponsored entries had mixed results with Cody’s car having unfortunate gear box issues across the final race, while Ryan once again racing in the top pack.

Reynolds finished the weekend on a high coming home with a brilliant fourth place! Brewczynski limped his car home inside the top ten.

Ian Quimby spoke post weekend on the Shell Rimula Race Teams results.

“It was a good weekend with a few tough ones to swallow.

Ryan was on it all weekend and it was great to get a race victory on Sunday.

“Both our drivers were taken out in race two and an unfortunate gearbox issue for Cody hurt his chances in the final race.

“We look forward to the next round where we’ll come back bigger and better.”

Shell Rimula Race Team would like to thank their sponsors for the weekend MIR Raceline Australia, Galvaniize Insurance, SP Tools and Liftronic.