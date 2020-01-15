Redline returns, Sprintcars return and the best standard saloons are in town

Redline Raceway action kicks off again this Saturday night after the Christmas and New Year break in the season and another terrific show will thrill race fans with the Sprintcars returning to do battle along with the annual Chivers Memorial race for Standard Saloons the feature events.
Supporting the main events will be the Street Stocks, Sports Sedans and Unlimited Sedans with club show action.
The Sprintcar show includes Victorian Champion Mark Noonan and last event winner at Redline Shane Steenholdt, they are members of a two-car team. Adam Greenwood recently winner at Bairnsdale and his teammate Alistair Bastian are in on the action as is Shaun Lyness who podiumed at the last Redline show.
The list of great racers in this line-up is long with David McKay, Justin Barton, Michael Evans, Jordan Abbott, Adam Cullinger, David Dennison and Luke Schneider some others to watch. Depending on wind conditions, it is possible that these racers will roar around Redline in close to the 11 second mark.
Scott Whittle from Geelong heads the list of entrants to watch in the Chivers Memorial Standard Saloon feature event. Some impressive competition will keep the pressure on him though with Matthew Domburg, Nick Chrystie, Gordon Russell, Jacob Vuillermin, Scott Roberts, Craig Templeton, Hayden Clifford and Leigh Gooding are just some of the names in the field. Vuiillermin is coming off a third-place last weekend in Swan Hill and is the man most likely against Whittle.
As usual the Street Stocks have a great field all with the aim of beating Jason Degoldi who has become the hardest racer in the class to beat at Redline. Mick Dann, Brooke Ferguson, Shaun Henry, Brad McClure, Jayden Blomeley are all Street Stock racers with results on the board as far as finishing at the front end of the field are concerned. Expect the closest race of the night to be from this group of talented racers.
Unlimited Sedan racing will see Victoria 2 ranked Sean Lister up against his mate Trent Susol amongst others. Susol has done well in the Super Sedan ranks recently and is looking to get a victory over Lister on their home track. Steve Hodder will be in the picture and Jason Picone has found some speed from his machine.
Daniel Carter last season’s club champion Sports Sedan competitor starts his defence against a strong line up from the local club that includes Leigh Bourke, Craig Phillips and Nathan Fawns. However, they will all have to do battle with the likes of Ricky Ashmore, Zac Swanson, Chris Reick, Dale Smith and Shane Kruger in the field. Picking a winner is tough with many of the competitors in the line-up having won or finished close to winning at Redline previously.
Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.
Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.
Contact for information 0418 399 917
