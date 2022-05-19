Record circuit excel grid at The Bend

Tailem Bend plays host to Round 2 of the Motorsport Australia Sporting Car Club State Motor Racing Championship Series this weekend where a full Circuit Excel field will take centre stage on the West Circuit.

47 cars – a record for the local Series includes two Victorians and three debutants in a busy schedule of split qualifying followed by five combined races throughout the weekend.

The heat-race format used in the first round at Mallala Motorsport Park provided the best racing throughout the entire field with the top-10 inseparable and race winners unpredictable right until the final corner. Reigning Champion & new dad, Asher Johnston, leads the championship with young guns Jayden Wanzek and Ethan Fitzgerald tied on points in second and Nick Scaife close behind in third.

Isaac Sparks and Joel Johnson will be looking to rebound from a difficult first round after damage and technical infringements respectively. It has been a busy month for Mitchell McGarry who has been juggling Excels, Toyota 86 Series and a memorable Bathurst 6 Hour drive alongside Nowickyj & Wanzek. Further down the field, Matthew Totani steps back into the number 20 looking to hold his top-six spot in the championship while Aiden Norvill debuts a new car and Cass Hoare has been keeping race fit with plenty of practice behind the wheel locally & interstate.

Circuit Excel is also excited to welcome more competitors to the ‘B-Cup’ – a new initiative to encourage more people to step up to racing in simplified cars. Ryan Bell currently leads the series with Darren Mattiske and James Zeitz joining the field this weekend.

The SCCSA will be hosting a bacon & egg breakfast Sunday morning to celebrate National Volunteers Week and thank the marshals for their dedication to the sport that couldn’t survive without their contributions.

Pleasant weather is forecasted and entry is free so cast your vote early and get yourself to Tailem Bend. Stay up to date via the Circuit Excel SA Facebook Page.