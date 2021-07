Erebus Academy driver Jaylyn Robotham has received a major boost ahead of this weekend’s Townsville 500, securing continued support from iconic Australian parts company Rare Spares.

Robotham made his Super2 debut in an Image Racing Commodore backed by Rare Spares at Bathurst in February, securing tenth and fifth-placed finishes.

Recently acquired by Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the title sponsorship sees Rare Spares take pride of place for the remainder of the season.

Rare Spares General Manager Lance Corby was excited to announce their ongoing partnership with the emerging Victorian driver.

“We are delighted to continue our support of Jaylyn, we have keenly watched his progression in Supercars and look forward to delivering money can’t buy experiences to our clients and partners with Jaylyn for the remainder of the season,” Corby said.

Rare Spares are committed to all aspects of Australia’s car culture, with long term passion and support of motorsport, classic car restorations and motoring enthusiast festivals.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan is thrilled to see Robotham secure a large sponsor in Rare Spares, particularly given how vital these partnerships are in the early stages of a motorsport career.

“It’s great that a brand as recognised as Rare Spares is putting their faith in a young driver like Jaylyn,” he said.

“Young drivers are the future of our sport so it’s important for businesses like Erebus and Rare Spares to help these drivers to reach their full potential and assist with their racing budgets.”

Looking ahead to Townsville, Image Racing owner Terry Wyhoon believes the extended partnership is a result of Robotham’s proven talent.

“We are looking forward to rolling out on the streets of Townsville this week, to have Rare Spares continue with Jaylyn for the rest of the season is a real endorsement of the quality of driver he is becoming,” Wyhoon said.

After having a nearly five month gap between rounds, Robotham is excited to get back on track with the continued support of Rare Spares.

“To represent such an iconic Australian brand like Rare Spares for the remainder of my first Super2 season is epic,” he said.

“I can’t wait to roll out in Townsville, it’s been way too long since round one at Bathurst.”

Robotham hits the track at 10:00am local time for practice on the streets of Townsville.