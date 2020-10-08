LATEST

Rare Spares joins Robotham for Super3 Bathurst debut

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 8:00am

17 year old Jaylyn Robotham will make his Supercars Bathurst debut racing in the combined Super2/3 category with the support of iconic Australian motoring brand Rare Spares.

Rare Spares joins AusiPack on the Super3 MW Motorsport FG Falcon Robotham piloted to a stunning win on debut at the recent Sydney Motorsport Park round of the combined series.

Robotham has experience at the mountain, having raced strongly in the Toyota 86 support category in 2019.

Rare Spares Managing Director Lance Corby was excited to announce their partnership with the up and coming Victorian driver for the biggest weekend in Australian Motorsport.

“Our passion for motorsport runs deep, over the years we’ve been involved with sponsorship of different categories and personalities and we wish Jaylyn and his team the best of luck at Bathurst.” Said Corby.

Rare Spares are committed to all aspects of Australia’s car culture, with long term involvement and support of motorsport, classic car restorations and motoring enthusiast festivals.

QUOTES:

Matthew White – Team Owner MW Motorsport.

“We are looking forward to tackling the mountain again this year. We have been working well with Jaylyn since his win on debut at SMP and expect to feature in what will be a strong field with over 20 entries”

Jaylyn Robotham – Driver.

“I’m excited to be returning to Bathurst in 2020, this time in a Supercar! To represent Rare Spares, following in the footsteps of some of Australia’s greatest drivers will make it a memorable experience”.

“My sincere thanks to AusiPack, Rare Spares and all my other supporters, including the MW Motorsport team for getting behind me”

