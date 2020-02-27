Rankin scores season best result at Moama’s Heartland Raceway

PJS Motorsport team driver Terry Rankin broke through for his best performance of the 2019-20 season with a come from behind podium finish in last Saturday night’s 10th Eureka Garages & Sheds Sprintcar Series round at Moama’s Heartland Raceway.

So far this season Rankin has shown plenty of pace aboard the Phil and Sharon Seymour-owned VA # 29 Arbon Equipment Pty Ltd supported Triple X car but had yet to yield a result; however, that all changed on Saturday night, when he was able to pass a total of 11 cars to bring home a second-place finish.

After a poor qualifying time-trial performance, Rankin then ran seventh and second in his two heat races, but it wasn’t enough for him to transfer directly into the feature race. In the B main, where the track had widened up, Rankin managed to capitalise from a front row start and take out a convincing win.

In the feature race, Rankin had it all to gain and nothing to lose coming out of position 13. At the drop of the green flag, he made the first lap count by charging into eighth spot. From there, he began to make more passing moves on a track where he could place his car on any part of the track, which saw him move into second by mid race. For the rest of the race, Rankin did his best to chase after leader Grant Anderson but in the end had to settle for second.

“I was very pleased for the team and I to come away with a solid podium result, as we have shown plenty of speed so far this season but had nothing to show for it,” the 26-year-old racer from Geelong in Victoria.

“The night didn’t start in the best fashion for our team, but we made a great recovery with the track opening up more and the team giving me a fantastic car, and it was great to able to reward them with a podium finish.”

Rankin is currently sitting fifth in the latest Eureka Garages & Sheds Sprintcar Series point standings.

In regards to the rest of Rankin’s 2019-20 season campaign, he is going to be contesting the remaining two rounds of the Eureka Garages & Sheds Series: March 14 at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway for the 11th and penultimate round and March 21 at Geelong’s Avalon Raceway for the 12th and final round. After the Eureka Garages & Sheds Series Grand Final, Rankin will make one final appearance on March 28 for the running of the Victorian 360 Sprintcar Title at Premier Speedway.

Rankin and the PJS Motorsport team are proudly sponsored in the 2019-20 season by:

Arbon Equipment Pty Ltd

A Plus Powder Coating

Lumley Special Vehicles

Brewtech Engineering Speciality Coffee

HME Group

Proctor Accounting

OPSM – Waurn Ponds

KartWorx (suppliers of K1 Race Gear)

Gibbtrans

Special thanks: Phil and Sharon Seymour.

To find out more about Rankin and the PJS Motorsport team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Terry Rankin Motorsport and PJS Motor Sport.