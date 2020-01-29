Rampaging Randall

The second round of the 5 Star Dirt Series, which doubled as the annual Australia Day Cup, was run and won over the weekend at Lismore Speedway in northern NSW and it was local Mitchell Randall who came away with the spoils.

Randall battled early with fellow local and former 5 Star Dirt Series Champion Mark Robinson in the early stages of the race, but Randall was able to take control of the lead.

On what was a fast and hooky Lismore Speedway track due to 50mm of wet weather on the Saturday night that therefore pushed the event back to the Sunday night, Randall once he took control of lead away from Robinson was never headed and went on to score a popular win at the fall of the chequered flag for the 30-lap event.

Despite starting on pole position and leading the opening laps, Robinson had to settle for second place on the podium behind Randall, while current Queensland Champion Klinton Hancey (Qld) completed the podium in third place. For the latter, it was a great comeback from his crash at Archerfield Speedway earlier in the month during the Paul Britten 44 Memorial event.

Finishing just off the podium in fourth Andrew Pezzutti ahead of Phil Roberts (Qld), Joshua Rose, Andrew Firth, Sam Bruggy (Qld), Tim Luscombe and Tony Dunn.

The remaining finishers were B-main winner Trent Scofield, Brayd Stephenson, Lee Gorton, Trevor Wiley (Qld) and Zac McDonald (Qld).

Opening 5 Star Dirt Series round winner Kevin Britten (Qld) was an early feature-race casualty. After starting the feature race from position nine, the current and four-time Australian Champion was involved in an incident that brought his night to a premature end on lap three. Joining Britten on the infield as disappointed retirements was reigning 5 Star Dirt Series Champion Chris Corbett, along with Dale Corbett, Christopher Polsen and Paul Booker.

The heat-race action earlier in the night saw the wins shared between Pezzutti, Bruggy, Polsen, Gorton, Randall and Robinson.

Due the weekend at Lismore Speedway being hindered by the wet weather, the Monday afternoon was when the second and final Mr Modified Series round was held. It saw Pezzutti take out the win ahead of Randall and Rose in second and third place respectively. Randall’s second place was good enough for him to snare this season’s Mr Modified Series point standings spoils.

The third 5 Star Dirt Series round is going to be held on the Saturday night of February 8 at Toowoomba’s Hi-Tec Oils Speedway for the running of the Queensland Title.

Latest 5 Star Dirt Series Standings (after two completed rounds):

1: Mitchell Randall

2: Mark Robinson

3: Sam Bruggy (Wild Card)

4: Andrew Firth

5: Kevin Britten

6: Andrew Pezzutti

7: Lee Gorton

8: Christopher Polsen

9: Tim Luscombe

10: Klinton Hancey

