Rampage announces distributor deal with MRX Race Sims

New Zealand’s Mitchell Race Xtreme and Rampage have joined forces to bring their turn key and flat pack race sims to Australia.

Australian customers will now be able to purchase MRX Sims through Rampage.Store saving time and money on international postage and currency conversion.

As stated on MRX website these simulators can be designed to “almost every conceivable body shape and size can be accommodated through adjustment allowed for in the laser-cut design that can be flat-packed to an extraordinarily efficient size for shipping. In addition to the race sim chassis, there is provision for triple-monitor and overhead monitor set ups, keyboard & mouse trays, PC shelf, shifter mounts and the essential (of course) drink holder.”

Rampage CEO Mike Elkington said offering their fully customisable simulator will appeal to both professionals and amateurs.

“We’re thrilled to have MRX Race Sims collaborate with us to prove their race sims here in Australia. Their products are so versatile to any set up or budget.”

As well as selling them online we’ll have a full turn key simulator set up in our office for anyone to come have a look at in our Gold Coast office.” he said.

Nick Mitchell, MRX Workshop Manager said “We didn’t’ really have an avenue to sell our stuff in Australia and knowing Rampage has a great connection to the motorsport world we knew it would be a great fit for our chassis to add another product to support alongside theirs.”

Rampage.Store is an Australian owned motorsport providing functional reliable products that shorten pit stop times and ensure driver comfort and hydration.

All the products are now available through our website, just in time for christmas delivery.