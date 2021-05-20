Rally stages set for thrilling QRC round in Gympie

After the postponement of Round 1 due to weather, the McConkey & Harcourts Solutions Qld Rally Championship will finally get off to a start in Gympie on Saturday.

The QRC round is a single day component of the Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland. There are 53 entries competing over 103kms of challenging stages into the night. Demonstrating that Queenslanders can’t get enough of rallying, 65% of the entries have opted to run Sunday as well, giving spectators plenty of action for the entire weekend.

It will look more like a State of Origin, with the NSW teams of Nathan Quinn (Mitsubishi Evo X) and Clayton Hoy (Mitsubishi Evo XI) and others registering to shake up the field. They will give the usual Mitsubishi Evo IX favourites of Glenn Brinkman and Ian Menzies a real challenge. Furthermore, the probability of the 2WD cars finishing high, upsetting the 4WDs just like in previous years, cannot be underestimated.

The 35 teams in Qld 2WD Championship will see a battle between traditional weaponry versus unexpected makes. Eyes and ears will be in for a real treat with Tristan Carrigan throwing his Alfa 147 around (after a late vehicle change), Clay Badenoch steering his classic Toyota Celica RA40, Ryan Williams in his Ford Fiesta R2T and Craig Aggio in his Toyota Corolla KE30, amongst many many other fancied drivers. Needless to say the contest will be thrilling.

Fans will get an opportunity to closely inspect the rally cars on 6.30pm – 8pm Friday night at “Wheels on Mary”. The awesome machinery will take over Mary St, Gympie for a static display. For those wanting action, free spectator points are available, however tickets are required prior to arrival.