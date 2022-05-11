RaceFuels supporting #ForTillysSake awareness campaign at Bathurst 12 Hour

Official fuel supplier RaceFuels will raise vital awareness to the #ForTillysSake campaign at the LIQUI-MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour this weekend.

The campaign has been set-up by the local Bathurst family of Matilda ‘Tilly’ Rosewarne who, at just 15 years old, tragically took her own life in February this year.

Tilly was subject to schoolyard, social media and electronic bullying, culminating in the most devastating outcome.

Tilly’s mother Emma Mason and father Murray Rosewarne have set-up the awareness campaign to prevent other children and families from the suffering that they are enduring.

To draw attention to the cause, all ELF Core 50 fuel drums that will fuel the field in the Bathurst 12 Hour will feature special decals, featuring the #ForTillysSake hashtag.

RaceFuels is using the international-recognised Bathurst 12 Hour event as a way to spread the message around the world, encouraging all walks of life to stop and think before bullying others – whether it is online or in person.

The story of Tilly and her passing rocked the local community and gained public interest when featured on mainstream media.

RaceFuels senior management Mark Tierney, Sean Scott, Brian Franken and Matt Smith are all fathers of young daughters and were all rocked by the story. They felt that the cause needed to be amplified to stop the next tragedy.

“Firstly, my heart aches for Tilly’s family and their friends,” said RaceFuels CEO Mark Tierney.

“This is a tragedy. For such a young life to be lost because of the inconsiderate actions of others is not acceptable and more action needs to be taken.

“The digital age has changed our worlds. Everyone can have a voice, and we need to change the mentality of our communications with others, especially online.

“We have seen some great campaigns locally, like #NoSocialHate. We now see top-line sportspeople who are championing a cause to cease the inconsiderate messages that are being put out there.

“But it’s not just high-profile individuals that are being affected. Everyone has a responsibility and a choice when it comes to our communication with others.

“We felt that we needed to do something to bring this to people’s attention, and we will have Tilly and her family in our thoughts over the Bathurst 12 Hour event this weekend.”

RaceFuels will have a limited supply of extra #ForTillysSake stickers at the circuit over the weekend. For those who would like on, reach out to RaceFuels team members dressed in red at the circuit.