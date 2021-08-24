RaceFuels first to support new in-venue digital advertisements at SMSP

RaceFuels has become one of the first companies to commit to supporting the brand-new, in-venue digital advertisements that will adorn Sydney Motorsport Park.

RaceFuels, the leading racing fuels supplier for Australian motorsport, has a long-standing supply deal with the Sydney venue, installing a world-first multi automated fuel bowsers back in 2016.

Leading the way on innovation as the first circuit in Australia to have a permanent lighting solution, Sydney’s home of motorsport will soon have new interactive LEDs around its pit buildings, major track signage and pedestrian areas, furthering bringing light to the venue.

RaceFuels will promote its range of fuel variants on the digital billboards, including 98 RON, RaceBlend E85 and Elf Race 102 – all available at the trackside pumps at Sydney Motorsport Park.

RaceFuels managing director Mark Tierney says that it is proud to support new innovations that will enhance the experience for race track users and spectators.

“Sydney Motorsport Park and RaceFuels have a history of innovation, and we are proud to be one of the first companies to support this new initiative,” said Tierney.

“The installation of the multi-fuel automated bowsers was a world first in 2016, and SMSP’s 2019 light system has seen circuit activity increase by 30 percent.

“The venue is now the only track in Australia or New Zealand to operate up to 14+ hours per day, and RaceFuels is proud to commit to the LED intelligence technology offered by PMY to communicate to SMSP users.

“And above all else, it will look great too. The venue is going to be lit up like a christmas tree!”

Find out more about RaceFuels at http://www.racefuels.com.au