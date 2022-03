RaceFuels is pleased to confirm it has passed a major milestone at the Phillip Island Classic this weekend.

At the classic annual historic motorsport event at the picturesque Grand Prix circuit, RaceFuels will clock up its 250,000th litre of ELF Race 102.

Group S competitor Tim Lynas was the man who received the 250,000th litre of the fuel sold in Australia via RaceFuels at the VHRR Phillip Island Classic.

Since the fuel’s introduction in 2019, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world during in recent years, RaceFuels will have delivered more than a quarter of a million litres of the unleaded-based fuel into the fuel tanks of Australian race cars, ensuring its premium fuel has kept the industry racing.

ELF Race 102 was brought into the local market as an alternative to the leaded-based AVGAS, which was outlawed for use by government regulators.

RaceFuels used this opportunity to introduce a genuine racing fuel to mainstream racers with a competitive price point.

The fuel is available in 200L, 50L and 20L drums, and is also available via RaceFuel’s famous bowser service at Sydney Motorsport Park, The Bend, Mallala and RaceFuels’ headquarters at Dandenong South in Melbourne.

ELF Race 102 has been embraced by the historic community, and continues to grow in popularity within state and national-level motorsport competitions, with its flagship partnership as the official fuel of the Touring Car Masters.

Mark Tierney, CEO of RaceFuels says that the ELF Race 102 has been a huge success.

“Supplying quarter of a million litres of ELF Race 102 into the motorsport industry is a great milestone, and proof that it has been embraced by the community, no one has had to miss race meets and we have had no reports of engine damage,” said Tierney.

“It has clearly been a success and the best alternative to the leaded AVGAS.

“The Phillip Island Classic is the ideal place to have reached this milestone too. The historic racing community relies on this new product because of its effectiveness, reliability and competitive pricing point.

“RaceFuels is really looking forward to the event this weekend. There’s over 400 entries at the event with some of the most prized race cars Australia and the world has ever seen. We are really looking forward to it.”