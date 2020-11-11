LATEST

RaceFuels and Phillip Island reveal at-track bowsers

RaceFuels and Phillip Island reveal at-track bowsers

Thursday 12th November, 2020 - 8:28am

RaceFuels, in conjunction with the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, is pleased to make available on-demand bowser and credit card facilities at the famous Victorian circuit.

Direct from the track, 98 RON racing fuel can be purchased at the fuel compound, allowing circuit users convenience and peace of mind.

RaceFuels has just installed two automated bowsers at the fuel compound located between Honda Turn 4 and the paddock, right next to the muster shed on the in field, providing access to fuel anytime while the circuit is operating.

The proven RaceFuels’ 98 RON Control fuel offers competitors comfort in its consistency and pedigree, while ensuring your track experience is hassle free, as the two service stations in Cowes are over 25 minutes away.

This credit card machine will accept any credit card, operating on the same system as the popular Sydney Motorsport Park fuel payment arrangement.

All you need to do is insert and remove your credit card, nominate the amount you would like to spend in the transaction, select either Pump 1 or 2 and fill up your car or jerry can.

If you do not take the amount of fuel that you have paid for, the funds will be returned within 3-5 business days.

The shed where the bowsers are contained will be open during track times, and if the gates are locked, don’t hesitate to ask circuit staff to unlock them for access.

If you have any further questions please make contact with RaceFuels, our email is [email protected] and our office number is 03 9706 5233.

