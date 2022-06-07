Quimby charges from rear of field to grab a top ten!

Daniel Quimby made the trek down to the state of Victoria for the third round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship. Quimby, racing under the Top Gun Racing banner, got to the Eastern Lions Kart Club and was looking to continue his hunt for points and results. Friday was day of practice for the KA2 driver to set himself up for the remainder of the weekend.

Quimby had a tough end to Friday practice with engine dramas occurring, meaning he was qualifying in the lower 50 % of the field. The Galvaniize Insurance sponsored entry hit the track in his group and was aiming to set the fastest time and get as far up the grid as possible. Daniel quickly put himself into the top five and was looking promising for a good result. Quimby set the third fastest time of his session putting him in position twenty overall once both sessions were completed. Daniel wasn’t even four tenths off pole position, showing the competitiveness of the field.

Quimby had a tough and unfortunate start to his weekend of racing on Saturday. The Shell Rimula backed entry got a great start in the opening few laps moving up as high as ninth position, before an unfortunate incident resulted in a DNF. Daniel’s bad luck continued in heat two being out of contention on the opening lap of the race and meaning he hadn’t finished a race so far.

Quimby and his Top Gun Racing team were determined to turn the results around after a tough start to the weekend. The FCL Transport backed entry started outside the top twenty five and was able to be on the edge of the top twenty after a couple of laps. Daniel put his head down and made his way inside the top twenty and was pushing towards the top fifteen. Quimby put in his best performance of the weekend, charging up over ten positions and coming home in position fifteen to round out his Saturday.

Daniel Quimby and his team came to the track Sunday determined to continue his charge up through the field. The St George Tyres backed entry was once again well outside the top twenty five but by lap four had made his way inside the top twenty. By the back end of the race the Top Gun Racing driver had made his way into the top fifteen and looked very strong. In another massive drive and great fight back, Quimby crossed the line in position twelve and was now starting the combined final out of position twenty nine.

The eyes were on come the final and Daniel was looking to continue his charge back through the field. The MIR Raceline Australia backed entry had a blistering open few laps, moving up eight positions on the opening lap and a further four on lap two! Quimby was able to chip away as the race went on, making up positions and pushing his way towards the top ten. In an extraordinary fight back, Quimby was able to come home in position ten overall and move up nineteen positions from his starting spot!

Daniel’s father Ian spoke post weekend of the tough start to his young driver’s weekend but the great finish he had. “Daniel had a tough weekend which started on Friday with engine issues in practice five which put us in the bottom 50% for qualifying. We managed to set the third quickest time for the group but it was only good enough for position twenty overall. Saturday was a disaster with two DNF’s and a strong drive in heat three from last to position twelve. Daniel had a strong drive in the final from position twenty nine to finish position ten. We are really happy with the result which could have been really bad after the DNF’s on Saturday. We collected some points and look forward to the next round in Emerald”. Quimby will be looking to collect a strong result at the next round of the championship at the Emerald Kart Club in July.