Queensland’s Rally appetite grows to biggest novice field yet

This Saturday, July 17th, the KCF Rallysport Winter Stages rallysprint will roar to life in the outskirts of Benarkin.

The event run by the Brisbane Sporting Car Club will also be the first round of the Next Level Creations QLD Rally Novice Series.

A total of 13 Novice crews will compete alongside 30 other QLD teams, over an expected minimum competitive distance of approximately 57kms. Teams also have the option of participating in a further 19km of non competitive night stage.

Clerk of Course Peter Flynn said “Novices are exactly what these entry level events are aimed at. We utilise A to B timing to give maximum flexibility and reduce pressure. We offer recce beforehand and we have experienced people on hand to help them through the day. So they can compete and learn and hopefully come back looking for more”

Drivers and Co-Drivers are not restricted by age when entering the Next Level Creations QLD Rally Novice Series, but must demonstrate that they have entered no more than 6 Rallies (including Short Course Rallies) in their respective role prior to 1 January 2021.

There is also no restriction on vehicle type, however it is recommended that new competitors consider 2WD vehicles as their initial vehicle choice. All entrants must meet the minimum Motorsport Australia Licence Requirements.

“The QLD Rally Advisory Panel has been working hard to encourage new competitors to the exciting sport that Rally is. It is awesome to see that work coming to fruition with 13 Novice Competitors in this weekends KCF Short Course Rally. This event is the first round of the Next Level Creations Novice Series, and to see such a healthy field of new competitors getting ready to fight it out with each other shows just how exciting and healthy Queensland Rally is” says QLD Rally Advisory panel Chairman Gerard McConkey.