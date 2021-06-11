Queensland event added for TA2 Northern Series

The PROMAXX Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series will head to Queensland Raceway for an additional round of the Northern Series at the 2 Days of Thunder on June 26-27.

The additional event at Queensland Raceway has been added to provide track time for TA2 racers due to the postponement of national TA2 events at Winton and Morgan Park because of border closures affecting interstate competitors.

The Northern and Southern regional options were introduced earlier this year by the TA2 Muscle Car Series, combining the national rounds of the TA2 Muscle Car Series and selected rounds of the National Trans-Am Series.

The regional series was created to ensure as much track time could be enjoyed by all competitors in case border closures made interstate travel difficult, and follows on from the success of the TA2 State of Origin rounds held last year during the COVID-19 border lockdowns.

The first southern round was held at Phillip Island in March, when 17-year old Nash Morris took the win in Karl Begg’s motorsportsales.com.au Mustang from Victorian Graham Smith and New South Welshman Michael Coulter.

Morris placed sixth overall after a strong performance against some of Australia’s finest TA2 drivers including Nathan Herne and Aaron Seton. Herne is planning to be a part of a host of drivers expected to line up on the grid at Queensland Raceway, which will include a number of the regular TA2 competitors as well as at least three new names to the series.

The 2 Days of Thunder event also marks a return to where it all began for the TA2 Muscle Car Series, with a demonstration held for the first five cars to arrive in the country back in 2016.

The series that began racing at Queensland Raceway and Lakeside Park in its formative years has now grown to over 60 cars in the country with various national competition options catering for professional and amateur drivers alike.

The event format will see cars first hit the track for general practice on Friday. A single 15-minute official practice session will take place on Saturday morning, followed by a 15 minute official Qualifying session and the first 12-lap sprint race in the afternoon. The final three 12-lap races will be held on Sunday.

QUOTES – Craig Denyer, TA2 Muscle Car National Series Manager

“The continual disruption to the motorsport calendar for all categories due to COVID-19 has meant we need to be flexible with all our decision making this year, and thanks to Queensland Raceway we have been able to slot into the 2 Days of Thunder meeting at short notice following the recent border restrictions forcing the Winton and Morgan Park cancellations,” said Craig Denyer.

“This event has always been great for TA2, it’s part of our growth and heritage as a category and always provides awesome racing.

“Interest in the event is strong from both local and interstate competitors so we’re expecting a competitive field and maybe a few surprises.”