Pulsar signs on for seventh season as partners of the Supercars Championship

Pulsar today released a brand-new limited-edition Supercars watch to mark their seventh season as the Official Watch Partner of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Stuart Smith, Group Marketing Manager of Seiko Australia said the Supercars fan base had continued to show tremendous support to the brand since its inaugural season in 2014.

“Each year the limited-edition watch sells out and we have the passionate fan base to thank for that,” he said.

“The Supercars series delivers an exciting championship year in, year out. Racing and qualifying often comes down to the millisecond, commanding the ultimate in accuracy and precision form its drivers, qualities that are at our very core as a watchmaker.

“We look forward to another wonderful season of racing and hope the Supercars fans fall in love with the 2020 limited edition watch.”

In addition to the Supercars-themed watches available, fans will this season be able to look out for new branding, as Pulsar take over the Pit Exit Stop/Go lights at Supercars events.

Shane Howard, Chief Operating Officer at Supercars, said the long-standing relationship with Pulsar was an important partnership for Supercars, with teams and fans alike looking forward to the new limited edition designs each year.

“Every year our fans get excited about getting their hands on the newly released watch design. It’s fantastic to continue this partnership in to a seventh season,” he said.

The 2020 Supercars Championship officially begins at the Superloop Adelaide 500 this Thursday, 20 February.