Competitors in the Australian Prototype Series will have even more incentive to qualify on pole, with new partner, the Jam Motorsport Shop, offering up a store voucher for the early pace setter at each round.

The pole sitter will be able to deck themselves out in the latest and best racing gear with Jam Motorsport shop selling a wide range of high quality race apparel including helmets, racesuits, steering wheels, race seats, boots and much, more.

The Jam Motorsport Shop is an online store which delivers across Australia, with a physical store located at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

Australian Prototype Series CEO Paul Trengove welcomed the category’s newest partner on board.

“Qualifying is always super competitive at every race meeting, but now our drivers will have an extra incentive to make every millisecond count each and every qualifying session thanks to the support of the Jam Motorsport Shop and this new pole position prize,” Trengove said.

“Every race driver knows the advantage of starting a race on pole and when you combine that with a voucher for some quality race gear, we know all competitors will be fired up for qualifying from the word go.

“A big thank you to the team at the Jam Motorsport Shop for their support of the APS – we’re really excited about getting our 2021 season underway in early May before joining the Supercars in Winton.”

The APS starts its 2021 campaign on 1 May at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, before competitors head to Winton as part of the Repco Supercars Championship support card.

A full entry list for the first round will be made available closer to the opening round.

2021 Australian Prototype Series Calendar:

Round 1: Sydney Motorsport Park, 1-2 May*

Round 2: Winton Raceway, 29-30 May^

Round 3: Sandown International Raceway, 17-19 September*

Round 4: The Bend Motorsport Park, 15-17 October*

Endurance Trophy Event: TBC