PROMAXX Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series put on hold

Round 2 of the PROMAXX Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series has been put on hold.

Scheduled for April 4-6 at Morgan Park Raceway, the event was postponed following yesterday’s announcement by the Queensland Government of an impending state lockdown as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The event at the Warwick, Queensland circuit was to have been the second round of the Australian Motor Racing Series (AMRS), however the AMRS in consultation with the PROMAXX Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series and all competing categories elected to suspend the round awaiting further advice from authorities on when it will be safe to race again.

With two race wins out of four at the opening round at Winton Motor Raceway, John McLaughlin leads the championship with he, Russell Wright and Murray Kent all picking up race wins.

McLaughlin leads the PROMAXX Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series on 214 points from Kent on 207, Kulig on 201, with Michael Coulter (186 points) and West Australian Brett Niall (180) rounding out the top five.

QUOTES

Craig Denyer – TA2 National Manager

“The situation has ramped up quite dramatically over the past week, and while the AMRS initially thought they could run the meeting without spectators and stay within the maximum 500 people cap for outdoor venues, the speed and seriousness of the current pandemic and the urgent need for social distancing caused us to review the position over the weekend and take the decision along with the AMRS to delay the round till later in the year,” explained TA2 National Manager Craig Denyer.

“Effectively, our series is on hold until we get clear advice that it is safe to race again, which at this stage is likely to be in the second half of the year.

We fully endorse and support the decision of the AMRS, as the health and welfare of the family unit and all individuals need to be the clear priority in managing the current outbreak.

“The TA2 Muscle Car Series will return to the track when its acceptable to do so, and I am sure our teams, partners and fans will understand and support the decision.”