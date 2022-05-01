Pro Karting takes triple podium at Victorian Open!

South Australian Motorsport Board CEO announced
Van Gisbergen explains mix up over Race 12 leader
O’Ward wins Barber IndyCar race, Power goes from 19th to fourth
Bagnaia beats Quartararo in Jerez MotoGP race, Miller fifth
GALLERY: Sunday at the Perth SuperNight
Team 18 enlists WAU help for Pye Commodore repairs
Brodie Kostecki apologises for crashing into cousin
Van Gisbergen wins, Courtney second in Perth SuperNight finale
Divisive Waters penalty explained
How it happened: Perth SuperNight
Everingham beats Payne in Perth Super2 Race 2