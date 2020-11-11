Prizemoney up for grabs in rally Production Cup

Competitors in the White Wolf Constructions 2021 Motorsport Australia Rally Production Cup will be eligible for a cash prize at each national rally round in 2021.

A number of different classes will be part of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship events next year, providing a new and exciting battle throughout the field.

As previously announced, White Wolf Constructions has taken on naming rights sponsorship for the Production Cup, which will see competitors in PRC cars eligible for Production Cup honours.

In light of this news, Motorsport Australia can today confirm prize money will be awarded for the top three White Wolf Constructions Production Cup finishers at each round.

First place at each round will take home $1,500, while the runners-up will collect $1,000. Those on the bottom step of the podium will be awarded $500.

White Wolf Construction’s Tom Clarke was thrilled to be able to sponsor the Cup, allowing for an extra incentive to ensure plenty of competition in this new class.

“We are delighted to be the naming rights partner for the White Wolf Constructions Production Cup and are also really pleased to see prize money on offer for what will be an extremely competitive class,” Clarke said.

“The contest among those competing in PRC has always been a mini battle of its own and the addition of the Cup and prizemoney will certainly add even more interest and intrigue to next year’s RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship.

“We can’t wait to get started in Canberra in 2021.”

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith thanked White Wolf Constructions for their support.

“We’re really excited about what 2021 has in store after a 2020 that has been tough for so many in the sport,” Smith said.

“The White Wolf Constructions Production Cup, along with the outright Championship and other classes we have announced for next year, will certainly provide plenty of fantastic battles and storylines that will liven up next year’s Championship at all levels.

“We thank Tom and the team at White Wolf Constructions for their support of rally in Australia.”