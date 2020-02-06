LATEST:

Pramac Racing and CNC Racing renew their ‘historical’ partnership until 2021

Thursday 6th February, 2020 - 3:08pm

Pramac Racing is pleased to announce that the partnership with CNC Racing will extend for two more seasons.

The technical and commercial relationship established between the two companies dates back to 2015 when CNC Racing became Official Technical Supplier of Pramac Racing Team in MotoGP, providing Brake Guard for the 2 riders on the Ducati GP14. Over the years the relationship has evolved not only to become a technical collaboration in MotoGP, and since last year in MotoE, but allowing the two companies to develop some CNC Racing products in co-branding with Pramac Racing. Thanks to Pramac Racing’s experience the “Air Ducts” were born, the first carbon air ducts to cool the braking system on the market, the development of the “Brake Guards” has been accelerated, also in racing version, and additional carbon wings were developed as aftermarket parts for Moto Ducati. In 2020 and 2021 more CNC Racing products for Ducati motorcycles will be launched with the brand “Pramac Racing Limited Edition”; some for specific models, others universal to make every bike even more exclusive. Pramac Racing is very proud of this project thanks to the very high quality standard of CNC Racing’s products.

Luca Fornaini (Sales Manager CNC Racing)

“We are very happy to announce the renewal of the partnership with Team Pramac, a prestigious team characterized by innovation and dynamism and in which we have always seen ourselves for its people’s professionality. This collaboration aims at strengthening this bond established several years ago and that pushes us even more to create new products with high technological content in co-branding and to satisfy the technical support required by the Team drivers.”

Francesco Guidotti (Team Manager Pramac Racing)

“Having the opportunity to continue the partnership with CNC Racing for another two seasons is a great source of pride for the Team.We are equally proud of the collaboration for the “Pramac Racing Limited Edition” line, for this reason we feel an even closer bond with the CNC Racing company.”

