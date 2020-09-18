Porsche entries dominate Aussie Tin Tops grid at The Bend

Porsche 911 GT3 race cars will account for almost half the Aussie Tin Tops category at The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend, as part of the support program for the Repco SuperSprint.

The first round of the Tin Tops Support category at the NTI Townsville SuperSprint included GT3-specification cars, Porsche Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge 911 GT3 Cup cars, Super3, TA2, MARC Cars and other assorted touring cars.

Reigning 2019 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Champion, Harri Jones, took the round one victory ahead of Tony Quinn in a GT3-specification Aston Martin. Bathurst winner, Luke Youlden and Jones’ McElrea Racing teammate, Ryan Suhle, fought it out for the last step of the podium, eventually making it three Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars in the top four overall results.

While Jones will again be looking for another overall round victory, this weekend both he and Madeline Stewart contest the Super Cup class in Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup 911 GT3 Cup cars, along with Kyle Gurton (Buick Motorsports), Matthew Sims (BRM Motorsport) and Rob Woods (Teamworks Motorsport).

The Super Challenge class will see Ryan Suhle and Richard Cowen campaign the first generation 991 series 911 GT3 Cup car (eligible for Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge) against Chris Meulengraaf, Andrew Taplin and Steve McFadden.

The entry list of Porsche entrants in the Super GTB class includes Anthony Giustozzi (Excaliber Racing), Henry Beasley (Buik Motorsport) and Franco Quaini (Rost Mechanical), while Yassir Shahin will campaign the lone Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Super GTA class against GT3-specification Lamborghini Gallardo of Tom Taplin and Bentley Continental GT3 of Thomas Randle.

The weekend gets underway with an early practice session on Saturday morning, followed by qualifying and Race 1 in the afternoon. Sunday hosts the final two 30-minute races of the second round. The Repco SuperSprint forms part of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship doubleheader. Fans can expect two jam-packed weekends of racing with various ticket options available from the gate or The Bend Motorsport Park website.

For more race information, videos and interviews, follow the Porsche Motorsport Australia social pages: Instagram – @PorscheMotorsportAU / Twitter – @PorscheMspAU / Facebook.com/ PorscheMotorsportAU

Aussie Tin Tops Schedule: Repco SuperSprint

Saturday 19 September

08:00-08:20 Practice 1 – 20mins

11:15-11:35 Qualifying – 20mins

14:10-14:40 Race 1 – 30mins

Sunday 20 September

10:35-11:05 Race 2 – 30mins

13:40-14:10 Race 3 – 30mins