Porsche announces partnership with Mobil as Official Fuel Partner

Porsche Cars Australia have announced that Mobil will be the Official Fuel Partner for both Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia series this season

The new partnership with Mobil provides a range of benefits to both parties ensuring that all cars competing in both series will now run on Mobil’s premium Supreme+ 98 octane fuel product moving forward.

This extends the long term partnership for Porsche with Mobil 1 (lubricants) to extend to fuel supply which ensures both products will be delivered in all race cars moving forward.

As the “Official Partner” of Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series, Mobil have also secured naming rights to its premier class within both championships to be the ‘Mobil Pro Class’ and will be referred to as such in all official communications, including Porsche press releases, websites and social media accounts.

In addition to the naming rights, Mobil receive extensive branding on all Pro Class cars on the front windscreen together with the side mirrors, rear windscreen, side panels, inside drivers panels and in-car cameras. The Mobil logo will also be present on the podium backdrop and team garages for each Pro Car competing in the Carrera Cup championship this year.

In addition a range of money can’t buy experiences will be delivered throughout the year that will provide the chance for race fans and Mobil fuel customers to enjoy the Porsche road cars at a range of exclusive events.

On the announcement, Porsche Cars Australia Head of Motorsport, Troy Bundy said, “We are thrilled to partner with a quality fuel supplier such as Mobil and provide them the platform to showcase their product to our drivers, teams and customers. The association allows both premium brands to amplify this partnership to Porsche customers both on and off the racetrack as well as providing key brand assets to our Pro Class which will deliver exciting racing for all involved. The announcement also further reinforces our existing partnership with Mobil1, our Official Lubricant Partner.”

According to Australia Retail Sale Manager, Frank Tudic, from Mobil, “This fuel partnership is another demonstration of Mobil’s commitment to continuously delivering premium quality fuels. We believe our fuels are amongst the best in the world, and what better way to showcase this then on a world stage in front of millions of race fans. The Porsche race series provides this opportunity, and we look forward to working alongside Porsche Cars Australia in 2020”.

Round 1 of the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season takes place from the 21-23 February at the Superloop Adelaide 500, while Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park from the 27-29 March.