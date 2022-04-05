Pollard continues his Golden Power Series assault!

Liam Pollard took out a strong podium position at the opening round of the Victorian Golden Power Series and was looking to continue that over the weekend. Pollard took place in the second round of the series at the Bendigo Kart Club and was looking to continue his championship assault. In a field of near fifteen drivers, Liam was in for a fun and competitive weekend of racing!

Pollard showed improved pace in Saturday morning practice before heading out the gate for qualifying. The Hafele backed entry put himself inside the top ten of the session and was trying to put in smooth consistent laps to get as far up the grid as possible. There was only a little over half a second between the top ten making it super competitive and a tough session. Pollard set a time fast enough for eighth spot having him on the outside of the fourth row for the opening heats.

Pollard was looking to achieve a clean get away and that was exactly what he did in the opening heat. Liam jumped up to position six in the opening lap and was looking strong. The DSI Engines powered and supported entry moved inside the top five and as high as fourth in the middle stages of the race. In a great recovery from his qualifying, Pollard was able to come home inside the top five in fifth position to start his racing weekend.

Liam was wrapped with his opening heat and was once again looking to get a strong start. The Moment Landscaping backed entry jumped up to sixth on the opening lap of the race and was once again pushing towards the top five. Pollard was pushing hard on the back of the top five when late in the race an unfortunate mechanical issue took him out of contention. This had him starting out of position nine on Sunday for heat three.

Pollard was determined to try and work his way back forward after a DNF result to finish Saturday. Liam got a lightening start and was immediately up to fourth spot and inside the top five. The Hafele backed entry stayed in position four for majority of the race before getting in a battle with round one winner Thomas Hughes. Pollard was able to cross the line for another consistent top five finish in fifth going into the final.

Liam had moved up a row and now started the final out of position seven and was once again looking to go forward. The DSI Engines powered and supported driver sat in seventh in the opening few laps before entering the battle for the top five. Pollard put in a great race battling hard in the top five, coming home just outside of it, in position six overall. This result kept Pollard right in the championship hunt and top five of the points. Liam’s father Cameron spoke to us over the weekend “He did a great job moving forward across the races. We had a leaking radiator in the second race so he pulled in not wanting the motor to overheat. He’s doing a great job and these front runners are seriously fast and hard to catch”. Pollard will be back at the next round looking to make his way further up the grid.