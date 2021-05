A solid minor podium finish in last Saturday night’s fifth and final 5 Star Dirt Series round at Dubbo’s Morris Park Speedway concluded the 2020-21 V8 Dirt Modified season campaign for Mark Robinson.

In what was his maiden visit to the 440-metre Morris Park Speedway track, which is located in the central west of NSW, the Lismore, NSW-based racer was on the pace from the outset and at the conclusion of the qualifying events was the third highest point scorer heading into the feature race. The feature race saw Robinson quickly move into second and begin fighting Kevin Britten for the lead, and despite his best efforts throughout various stages of the 20-lap event, he had to settle for second-place on the podium.

By virtue of his second-place finish in the fifth and final 5 Star Dirt Series round, Robinson ended up third in the overall final point standings.

Apart from his podium finish in the final 5 Star Dirt Series point standings, Robinson’s other 2020-21 season highlights were second-place finishes in both the NSW and Queensland Titles, a third-place finish in the Paul Britten 44 Memorial from the back of the field and a second-place finish in the final Mr Modified Series point standings.

During the season, Robinson contested a total of nine race meetings throughout NSW and selected interstate appearances in Queensland and Victoria. In all of the feature races that he started this season, he has finished on the podium – including his lone feature-race win at Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway back in March. Unfortunately, there were two race meetings this season when he had mechanical issues that brought his night to a premature end, with one of those nights being the penultimate 5 Star Dirt Series round.

“In the limited race meetings that the team and I managed to run this season, we have been very competitive, and it’s also seen me have some great battles with Kevin Britten, who is the bench mark in the class at the moment,” commented the driver of the NSW # 9 Castrol Oils / Southside Truck Centre supported Troyer.

“Being a front-running contender night after night is something that our team always strives to do, and a lot of that is made possible by the efforts of my wonderful pit crew and of course the ongoing support from our team’s valued sponsors.”

Robinson’s focus is now on preparing for his 2021-22 season campaign, which is going to be his 23rd season in the V8 Dirt Modified class.

Robinson and his team are proudly supported by the following 2020-21 season sponsors:

Castrol Oils

Southside Truck Centre

Global Lubricant Distributors

GSR Suspension Development

Northern Truck Coolers

A1 Signs

Jake McRae Excavations

Methanol Moonshine

Special thanks must go to Robinson’s pit crew Larry and Jake, along with his mum and dad (Faye and Steve), his wife Chloe and their three kids, and the rest of the team and supporters.

To find out more about Robinson and his team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Robinson Motorsport.