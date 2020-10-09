Penrite Racing partners with Lanco Group

Penrite Racing has today announced a new partner in engineering solutions, with civil engineering consultant Lanco Group joining the team ahead of next weekend’s Bathurst 1000.

The team unveiled their new look Holden’s last night, which features Lanco Group branding on the Commodore’s front guards.

“We are extremely proud to be associated with Erebus Motorsport,” Lanco Group Director Tony Georgiadis said.

“As an avid motorsport fan, it is an honour to be partnered with this great team in our country’s premier motorsport series.

“The team have been phenomenal in showing their support for Australian owned and operated business and we are excited to show some support back.

“This opportunity allows us to highlight our group to a massive captive audience and we look forward to building our relationship with the team in the future.”

Lanco Group has played a pivotal role in providing civil & infrastructure engineering services throughout Victoria, as well as project management consultancy since 1998.

With considerable experience in the design and supervision of all types of residential and industrial land developments, Lanco Group are committed to providing the highest quality of work and safety standards.

Penrite Racing CEO Barry Ryan said he was pleased to see the Melbourne-based business join the team.

“We are proud to have Lanco Group on board as a partner and are very appreciative of their support,” Ryan said.

“Like our team, Lanco Group strive to excel in all aspects of their business, and we see a lot of similarities within our two businesses.

“Their staff work closely as one team and are focused on delivering the best solutions, which resonates with the attributes required in a race team.

“We are looking forward to getting to Bathurst and delivering Lanco Group and our entire partnership group a really good result.”

The Penrite Holden’s hit the track next Thursday, ahead of the great race on Sunday 18 October.