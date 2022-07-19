Pearson test ride organised by Bayliss

Gen3 Supercar front-end ‘reinvented’
Campbell: Lime Rock IMSA win ‘perfect’ for title hopes
McLaughlin’s debrief: One costly misstep at Toronto
Goulburn council to advocate for Wakefield Park future
Austrian crashes proved costly for Mercedes
SVG rethink on De Pasquale’s Townsville penalty
No team orders for Ducati riders
Bowe, Murphy to race Sierras at NZ Supercars event
Blanchard’s expansion plans on hold with Gen3 uncertainty
SVG ruled out of Trans Am drive by Triple Eight
Motorsport Australia reminds competitors about brake maintenance