Panta to fuel RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship

Panta Fuel has been added to the growing list of partners for the 2021 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship (ARC).

As the Official Fuel Partner of the ARC, Panta Fuel will now provide competitors with access to its high quality products throughout the 2021 season.

Panta Distribution Australia’s Cary Murphy was proud to confirm the partnership, which would run for one-year initially.

“We’re really excited to be working with Motorsport Australia and the ARC in this capacity. Rally is close to our hearts and the 2021 Championship will provide some first class racing.”

“Panta has partnered with some leading racing categories here in Australia, including the carsales TCR Australia Series. Our Italian based owners also have multiple partnerships providing Panta fuel to multiple world wide championships.”

“Panta has a broad range of specialised fuels including the FIA approved Panta Max 102 fuel so there’s an option to suit everyone. We’re really proud to be supporting the ARC as its Official Fuel Partner,” Murphy said.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith welcomed Panta to the ARC family.

“We’re delighted to be working with Cary and the team at Panta to provide our ARC competitors with access to such a high quality product,” Smith said.

“Panta has a strong motorsport pedigree and will be a terrific partner for the RSEA Motorsport Australia Rally Championship.”

Fuel will be available for competitors to order ahead of all six rounds in 2021.

Any interested competitors can submit an order through the dedicated ARC Panta Fuels order form.