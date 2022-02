KZ2 competitors in the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship (AKC) in 2022 will once again be driven by Panta Racing Fuel (Panta), starting at the Go-Kart Club of Victoria in Melbourne this weekend for the opening event of this year’s five-round schedule.

This will be the second consecutive year that Panta supplies its FIA Karting homologated Panta KART 102 product as the control fuel for the elite KZ2 category, after it was introduced to Karting Australia competition for the category in 2021.

Panta has been the official CIK-FIA fuel partner since 2004, and in 2022 will be the controlled fuel supplier for not only KZ2 in the AKC, but also for the FIA Karting World Championships; the FIA Karting European Championships; the FIA Karting Academy Trophy; the IAME Euro Series; the ROK Cup International Final; the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Final; and WSK Promotions’ Champions Cup, Super Master Series, Euro Series, Super Cup by MINI, Open Cup and Final Cup.

After a highly successful inaugural season as part of KZ2 in Australia, Luca Monico – the Head of Panta Racing Fuel globally – said he was thrilled to see the partnership continuing into 2022.

“Panta Racing Fuel is proud to be an exclusive fuel supplier for karting championships all across the world, and to once again be bringing the experience and highest levels of quality we exhibit on this world stage to KZ2 in Australia in 2022,” Monico said.

“Engine manufacturers rely on Panta to deliver high quality, consistent and stable fuels throughout their engine development and homologation processes. Panta KART 102 is manufactured, drummed and sealed in our Italian refinery to ensure minimal exposure to contaminants – resulting in less risk of fuel irregularity and greater engine reliability.

“Competitors can feel confident that when using Panta KART 102 they are using the same fuel as that ran in any FIA Karting Championship.”

Panta is also committed to ensuring the process of accessing Panta KART 102 is as simple as possible for KZ2 competitors.

“We seek not only to provide quality performance on the track, but also exceptional customer service off it,” Monico said.

“Our model provides competitors with the ability to utilise a straightforward process through our retail network at each AKC round, allowing them to pre-order their fuel and simply collect it at the track, ready to go.”

Panta Racing Fuel Australia is part of the Italian Panta Racing Fuel company, which is a division of one of Europe’s largest oil and gas companies, MOL Group.

To learn more about Panta Racing Fuel, visit www.pantafuel.com.au