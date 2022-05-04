Pankhurst’s AMCA National milestone

20 years is a long time in anyone’s language, especially when you dedicate that amount of time to the one speedway class. For Terry Pankhurst, he is celebrating two decades of AMCA Nationals racing.

After stepping into the class back in 2002 after moving out of the RSA Street Stockers class, Pankhurst has been competing throughout his home state of NSW and despite running on a small budget he has achieved his fair share of success.

The list of Pankhurst’s achievements in AMCA Nationals includes NSW Club Championships, Parramatta City Raceway Track Championships, Country Cup Series, East Coast Series, over 70 podium finishes – including a dozen feature-race wins, and multiple top-10 NSW Title finishes.

“Over my years in AMCA Nationals, I have seen a lot of my fellow racers come and go and had a heap of close battles with many of them along the way, so to be able to dedicate 20 years in the class is something that I’m very proud of,” expressed Pankhurst, who runs the NSW # 21 Motor Traders Association NSW supported Redline Mach 1 car.

“When I look back on my time so far in AMCA Nationals, I have picked up my fair share of achievements, and although there have been a number of rule changes to the engines and differentials in recent years, I have continued to remain competitive and hold my own, despite running my older model 253 engine up against my rivals running their latest Chev model engines.”

Despite currently being sidelined for a short period due to woes to his 253 engine, as well as recovering from an ACL knee injury surgery, Pankhurst credits the support of major sponsor – Motor Traders Association NSW – to helping him remain competitive in recent years.

“The support I continue to receive from the Motor Traders Association NSW is very much appreciated and one of the best things about our ongoing relationship is that they really fit into the speedway demographic,” the Gosford, Central Coast, NSW-based racer said, who also paid homage to Hi-Tec Oils for all of their long-standing support over the years.

“I run on a small budget, so the support from the Motor Traders Association NSW, along with all of my other sponsors, plays a vital part towards keeping me out on the track.”

Pankhurst is currently working his way towards the upcoming 2022-23 season in the AMCA National ranks.

Pankhurst would like to thank the following sponsors:

• Motor Traders Association NSW – www.mtansw.com.au

• Hi-Tec Oils

• Hotel Nelson – Nelson Bay

• Central Coast Clutch & Brake

• Today’s Country 94 One

• Speedway Stickers

• Craig Davis Fibreglass

Special thanks must go out to Phil Butt from P.B. Motorsport Services for all of his ongoing support towards Pankhurst’s AMCA National racing.

To find out more about Pankhurst and his team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Pankhurst Motorsport.

Photo: Lone Wolf Photography