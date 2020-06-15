Pacchiarotta’s new focus

After testing the water in 410 Sprintcars throughout last season around his Wingless Sprint commitments, Zac Pacchiarotta is now busy preparing himself for a full assault on the 410 Sprintcar 2020-21 season.

Coming off his best season in Wingless Sprints, which saw him finish fourth in the NSW Club Championship point standings, a minor podium finish at Valvoline Raceway and maiden feature race win which took place at Canberra’s ACT Speedway, this youngster is gearing himself up to focus on 410 Sprintcars.

“I’m planning to do as much racing as possible in the 410 Sprintcars, especially with it being the final ever season at Valvoline Raceway,” commented Pacchiarotta.

“I’ve really enjoyed my four seasons in Wingless Sprints, but I’m now really looking forward to my first full season in 410 Sprintcars and being able to live out a childhood dream of my mine.”

In terms of plans for his first season in 410 Sprintcars, Pacchiarotta has set himself realistic expectations.

“The goal for my first season in Sprintcars is to try and get as many laps as possible and learn as much as possible along the way,” he said.

“With the more laps you get, the more confidence you gain and hopefully I can work my way towards running consistently, and anything after that is going to be a bonus.”

Last season saw Pacchiarotta run the full season in Wingless Sprints, but also debut in 410 Sprintcar at Valvoline Raceway and go on to run a total of three race meetings.

“I didn’t get to do a lot of racing in the Sprintcar racing last season but it was enough to get me hooked on them,” expressed Pacchiarotta, who will campaign the NS # 42 Statewide Forklifts & Access Rentals supported Kistler powered Maxim car.

“Although it was a bit nerve racking in the beginning, it was really exciting to get behind the wheel of a Sprintcar and I can’t wait for the new season to begin.”

Apart from his 410 Sprintcar campaign, Pacchiarotta plans for next season are to do many of the major race meetings as possible in the Wingless Sprints, and he has set himself one main goal.

“I’ve come pretty close a few times, but I’d love to get a feature-race win at Valvoline Raceway before they close it (the track) down,” added Pacchiarotta.

Pacchiarotta and the SWF Racing team would like to thank their 2020-21 season supporters:

Statewide Forklifts & Access Rentals

Gow Street Recycling Centre

Tom Heath Transport

50 Cal Custom

Mr Filter Pty Ltd

Sansom Race Tune

2020-21 Season SWF Racing Calendar

September 26

Valvoline Raceway

Practice

October 3

Valvoline Raceway

Lord Mayors Cup (Ultimate Sprintcar Championship Round 1)

October 17

Valvoline Raceway

Spring Open (USC Round 2)

October 24

Valvoline Raceway

Open Wheel Deal (USC Round 3)

October 31

Valvoline Raceway

Halloween Spectacular (USC Round 4)

November 14

Valvoline Raceway

Sid Hopping Shootout (USC Round 5)

November 28

Valvoline Raceway

Sydney Sizzle (USC Round 6)

December 5

Valvoline Raceway

Ultimate Pink Night (USC Round 7)

December 19

Valvoline Raceway

Christmas Speedfest (USC Round 8)

December 26

Valvoline Raceway

Australian Grand Prix (USC Round 9)

December 28

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 10

December 30

Valvoline Raceway

NSW Title (USC Round 11)

January 1

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 12

January 2

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 13

January 9

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 14

January 15 and 16

Valvoline Raceway

Ultimate Speedway Nationals (USC Round 15)

January 30

Valvoline Raceway

Summer Slam (USC Round 16)

March 13

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 17

March 27

Valvoline Raceway

King of the Clay (USC Round 18)

April 17

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 19

May 1

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 20

May 15

Valvoline Raceway

USC Round 21

May 22

Valvoline Raceway

Farewell Night (USC Round 22 – Grand Final)