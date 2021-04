The 2020-21 season campaign for Zac Pacchiarotta might not have gone originally to plan, it didn’t stop him from stepping up his game and coming out on top in the NSW Wingless Sprints Club Championship.

Pacchiarotta’s initial season plans were to concentrate on his first full season in 410 Sprintcars and also do selected Wingless Sprint appearances, but due to the impending closure of Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway, he had to shelve those plans. With the 410 Sprintcar sidelined, Pacchiarotta decided to run the full season in Wingless Sprints, and it led to him capturing the NSW Club Championship.

Highlighted by a round win at Canberra’s ACT Speedway, which was the second of his career at the track, Pacchiarotta was a model of consistency throughout the other rounds, including three minor podium finishes at Goulburn Speedway, ACT Speedway and Nowra Speedway, and it rewarded him with the NSW Club Championship spoils.

“With everything up in the air with my Sprintcar deal from the beginning of the season, I just wanted to get track time and the NSW Wingless Sprint Club did a great job putting together a calendar, and I decided to chase the NSW Club Championship and see where I ended up,” Pacchiarotta explained, who finished fourth in last season’s NSW Club Championship point score.

“I had made a consistent start to the NSW Club Championship, so that gave me the confidence to focus on chasing the points and try and build on my good start to the season, and it led to me taking out the NSW Club Championship win.”

Apart from his consistency that netted him the NSW Club Championship spoils, another one of the keys to his point standings win was the support of Dylan Sansom from Sansom Race Tune.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Dylan’s support as not only an engine tuner but a crew chief, and he certainly played a part in my NSW Club Championship win,” said the 21-year-old racer, who away from contesting the NSW Club Championship rounds scored a feature-race win up at Grafton Speedway earlier in the season.

“Dylan not only has a lot of experience across a wide range of speedway classes, but the two of us just get one another and having a good driver-crew chief relationship certainly goes a long way towards on-track success.”

Pacchiarotta has one final appearance left in his 2020-21 season campaign, which is the No Bull 86 Lap Showdown held in honour of the late Peter Craft at Goulburn Speedway on the Saturday night of May 8. With Craft being a major influence early on in his career, to say Pacchiarotta wants to win this event would be quite the understatement.

Looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, Pacchiarotta is hopeful of getting back behind the wheel of his 410 Sprintcar, but also run selected Wingless Sprint race meetings. The season is set to begin aboard the Wingless Sprints by venturing to Darwin’s Northline Speedway in the Northern Territory as a support act to the Chariots of the Thunder Series that is be fought out over two weekends.

Final NSW Club Championship Point Standings:

1 Zac Pacchiarotta – 1025 points

2 Mark Blyton – 993

3 Jaidyn Boulding – 971

4 Daniel Nikiforoff – 944

5 Bailey Goodwin – 933

Pacchiarotta and the SWF Racing team would like to thank their 2020-21 season supporters:

Statewide Forklifts & Access Rentals

Sansom Race Tune

Gow Street Recycling Centre

Tom Heath Transport

50 Cal Custom

Mr Filter Pty Ltd

Western Sydney Prestige Towing

Cush Clothing Co

BK Racing

SWF Racing

Special Thanks: Dad (Steve), Dylan Sansom, Macy, Lyle and Max.

To find out more about Pacchiarotta and the SWF Racing team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching SWF Racing.