Oliver and Bradley win Piston Cup, Reidy and Marco Jnr win series rounds at Redline

Redline Raceway returned to action on Saturday night with the first show of 2022 and fans were treated to plenty of action from the participating Junior Sedans, Super Rods, Amca Nationals and Street Stocks with Bacchus Marsh thirteen-year James Oliver winning the Piston Cup for Top Star Junior Sedans whilst Geelong youngster Jake Bradley won the same event for the New Star Junior Sedans. Other winners included Stan Marco Jnr in Super Rods, Tim Reidy in Amca Nationals and Ballarat man Jayden Blomeley in Street Stocks.

Oliver set a new ten lap track record in winning the Top Star Piston Cup final in front of Dylan Barrow, Fletcher Barron, Jacob Tinworth and Blake Glynn. The margin between the top two at the finish was just .853 of a second and the lead duo were almost six seconds ahead of third.

New Star Junior racers finished with Jake Bradley a class ahead of everybody else in the field. Bradley won by almost twelve seconds. Matilda Farrell was delighted with second spot and the trophy that stood almost as tall as she does whilst Pary Das was third, Tayla Whatmore from Ballarat and Tyson Heaphy.

Super Rods were a popular returning class to Redline Raceway with the eight cylinder powered race cars mostly with 350ci Chevrolet engines sharing their three qualifiers amongst three different drivers, Jason Kavanagh, Stan Marco Junior and Jamie May taking a win each. In a pole shuffle, Stan Marco Jnr and Jason Kavanagh put in a thrilling battle for pole position with the lead changing three times during the two-lap dash to claim top spot for the final, the win going to with Jason Kavanagh taking the pole spot through the bottom end of the track heading to the chequered flag.

Getting underway the original leader of the race settled to be Kavanagh from Jacob Pitcher and Marco Junior. Marco Junior re-passed Pitcher into second around lap six whilst it took until lap nine before Marco Junior assumed the lead of the race. The twenty laps from there went quickly with Marco Junior being hounded by Kavanagh whilst further back Dane Court and Jamie May had a tremendous battle for fourth and fifth. When the chequered flag dropped Stan Marco Junior won from Kavanagh, Pitcher, May, and Court.

In Australian Motor Contest Association racing, Paul Sullivan from Bacchus Marsh was keen to win close to home and started well winning the first two qualifiers whilst Tasmanian Matt Smith won the third and the fourth qualifiers. Two of the Redline tracks most winningest drivers in the AMCA class Dean Heseltine and Tim Reidy looked like they had hard work ahead of them in the final if they were to pick up a win.

At the drop of the green flag to start the final, Sullivan was first to lead with Heseltine from the second row fourth spot slotting into second. Reidy from fifth had picked off fourth and third by lap three to assume that spot before Heseltine moved to the front on lap six. In lap eleven Reidy moved to second and it took two more laps however he slid past Heseltine and into the lead in Steve Lodwicks race car. Tasmanian Smith was amongst the drivers to miss out with front end damage due to a crash early in the race whilst Justin Richardson a winner at Wangaratta also failed to finish. When the chequered flag unfurled Reidy with a gap of .424 had defeated Heseltine, Frank Thierry, Sullivan, and Paul Howard.

Rounding out the show was the Street Stock class and they also had three different qualifying race winners with Jayden Blomeley, Dean Jenkins, and Tyler Barton all winning races before the fifteen-lap feature race got underway. Blomeley took the race lead from the start whilst Jenkins dropped back as low as seventh in the field and Greg Parks set about chasing Blomeley who had a gap at the front. Aaron White rocketed to the third spot on lap one after starting back on the fourth row.

By lap five Ballarat racer White was second chasing Blomeley with Parks in third spot. As the race continued Jenkins clawed his way back to sixth, fifth and fourth before getting to the final lap and racing past Parks to snatch third spot back. Blomeley took the win from White, Jenkins, Parks and Leigh Gooding.

Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is proudly supported by;

IPTA Fibreglass

DMT Sports Media

Startech Windows

United Forklift & Access Solutions

Norman Street Automotive

Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Services

UBC Web Design

PP Designs & Signs

Bulleen Towing

Dean Miller Photography

Rock Solid Productions

Crowies Paints

Power FM

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson