MARC Cars team owner, Geoff Taunton is among a diverse array of experienced drivers who this weekend will proudly represent MARC Cars Australia in their first race of the 2022 season.

The Super GT 4Hour will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park and consist of a trio of practice sessions on Friday followed by a pair of qualifying sessions and a Top 10 Shootout on Saturday, leading into the main event under lights on Saturday evening.

The day-night race is the perfect opportunity for drivers to gain some valuable track time before they head to South Australia to compete in the first of six races in MARC Cars’ stand-alone category within the Australian Motor Racing Series (AMRS).

Long time racer, Geoff Taunton will be pairing up with Chris Pither for the race and said that he is feeling confident.

“I am looking forward to getting back out on track this weekend, especially with Chris onboard. It was a great event last year and we are looking forward to a strong result this year.”

MARC Cars drivers, Axle Donaldson and Treigh Maschotta are among a bumper field of cars on the grid for the opening AMRS round. Darren Currie and Frank Mammarella are debuting in a new MARC Mazda V8, freshly built over the Christmas break. “Red Bull Ring” is the 18th first generation MARC Car to be built by the team.

Jake Camilleri returns to racing in his newly acquired MARC Mazda V8 – this chassis has just returned back to Australia after spending some time in the USA. He will be co-driving with experienced MARC Car owner John Goodacre – this will be a strong combination over the weekend.

“We have some strong driver combinations pedaling MARC Cars this weekend so I think they will provide some great competition to an impressive field.” Taunton

The Super GT 4 Hour will be held as part of Round 1 of the Australian Motor Racing Series (AMRS). Tickets are available HERE, while the event will be live streamed by the series broadcast partner, Fuzzy Media on the Saturday afternoon and evening.