Nyora Speedway Christmas Cup speedway meeting brings joy to race fans

The night before Bathurst, Saturday the 4th of December seen a healthy gathering of Speedway fans at Nyora reserve to enjoy plenty of Speedway. Fans were treated to eight classes with spins, bingles and victories all part of the night’s entertainment.

Nyora on a regular basis has the Speedway Sedans Australia Junior class on their programmes and the Top Star Juniors and New Star Juniors both competed for Christmas Cup recognition. Dylan Barrow defeated Kiarna Barton from Bittern and Jess O’Donnell from the Cranbourne area in the Top Star class after Barrow won two of the three qualifying races and Barton the other.

The New Star Juniors was won by Nathan Miles from Catani with Harry Cecil in a Miles family-owned race car second and Bryce Leek in third.

Standard Saloon Junior action with children aged 10 to 17 competing in 6-cylinder race cars finished with the state champion Damon Ingram from Warragul taking victory in front of Owen Cecil and Harry Cecil in his own team’s race car. Hunter Carey finished in fourth and Chase Ingram fifth.

Street Stocks were a late addition to the nights race schedule and a handful of cars made it to Nyora. Brodie Ardley from the Mornington Peninsula driving his father’s race car was on debut in Street Stocks and went on the win the final ahead of Shane Roycroft and Matthew Brooks both visiting from the Goulburn Valley.

Bec Glassborow returned to racing after becoming a mum. Glassborow from Cranbourne area won two of the three heat races and Kate Stuchbery the other. Danielle Solly finished second to Glassborow with Maddison Miles in third spot.

Division 2 Hot Rods were another class that became a late addition to the programme and Trent Wilson from East Gippsland took the victory ahead of Troy Hutchison, Bobby Devine, Leigh Mitchell, and Ben Crittenden.

Warragul seventy-one-year-old Ray Gould, a legend of the Nyora club won the Sports Sedans in front of Felicity Roycroft, Jack Van Bremen, Troy Glassborow brother of Ladies winner Bec and Chris Aarts.

Rounding out all the results, Mitch Foster from the Latrobe Valley won the Standard Saloon class in front of a couple of young guns, Kacey Ingram, and Rhys Lansdown from Koo Wee Rup. Matt Davis finished in fourth and Garry Charles in fifth place in his HQ Holden.

Nyora returns with more Speedway after Christmas on January the 8th. The event will feature the Victorian Compact Speedcar title.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson