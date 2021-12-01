Nyora Raceway to rock race fans with action on the dirt this Saturday

This Saturday night from 4pm at Nyora Raceway, the venue plays host to around eighty race cars from a variety of Sedan sections of Speedway with all the local stars having top billing. The Sports Sedans, Division 2 Hot Rods, Standard Saloons and Juniors are all in action.

Believe it or not, a special visit has been locked in with ‘Santa’! Santa has agreed to come to Nyora Reserve and in particular to the Speedway fans on Saturday in terrific weather. He has offered to make sure lots of Lollies are available for the kids.

Another exciting attraction of the night is that club is selling raffle tickets to give somebody the opportunity to win a ride in the two-seater Lightning McQueen Unlimited Sedan. It is $20 a ticket and the lucky winner gets to fly around Nyora as a passenger in the car for eight laps. All proceeds go direct to Nyora as the car owner is a dedicated Nyora member helping the club thrive, thank you Dale Mead.

The Division 2 Hot Rods are back for another race before their state title which occurs at the venue later in the season and Leigh Mitchell and Daniel Angus who both podiumed at last years title are nominated. The winner from two weeks ago Troy Hutchison is keen to make it two from two at Nyora whilst Trent Wilson and Bobby Devine who completed the top three at our last show are also in the field.

Our Open Standard Saloon line-up has exploded in numbers after the first race meeting and Rhys Lansdown who won that first show will have a larger list of fancied competitors to dice with. Mitch Foster, Mark Miles, Andrew Cormack, Matt Leek, Chris Miles, Bailey Perkins, and Kacey Ingram are just some of those names. Lansdown finished on the podium last week at Wangaratta whilst other drivers may have to shake off some rust before getting down to it.

Junior Standard Saloon racing has a great field of cars that will see our Victorian Champion Damon Ingram turn out for his first run of this season. Both the Cecil brothers are competing with Owen and Harry, Nathan Miles, Zac Barwise from Colac, and Hunter Carey are just some of the great competitors who will be in amongst the battle for the trophies.

Danielle Solly the winner from our first Ladies Standard Saloon event is back and this time she Kate Stuchbery and Maddison Miles will have to tussle with Allana Ardley and Bec Glassborow amongst others. Ardley is the most experienced of the Ladies in the field and is looking to kick off her season in the best way possible, winning.

Sports Sedan action has attracted a small yet competitive field with former two times Victorian champion Jamie Paull in competition against Felicity Roycroft who was amongst the top drivers at Wangaratta last weekend. Caleb Lincoln just needs a little luck, and he will be in amongst the front runners, Chris Aarts, Matt Reddecliffe and Nyora legend Ray Gould are others racing this weekend. Any driver on the list, is capable of a top three finish this weekend.

Our National Juniors field is a little affected this weekend by a state event occurring in Horsham. However, Dylan Barrow, Tenayah Barton, Kirana Barton and Jess O’Donnell in the top stars line-up and Matilda Farrell, Nathan Miles, Bryce Leek and Harry Cecil in the new stars line-up are sure to give the fans a great scrap to watch.

For the early birds, from Midday you can watch the Junior Quarter Midgets in competition with many names we know and many names who will become stars in the future. When you have Farrells, Eastham’s, Milburn’s and Chippindall’s in the field, you know the sport is in great hands for a long time to come.

During the night some Modified Sedans will hit the track for some shake down laps.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $25 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $15 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $60.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;

Shannon’s Insurance

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Burson’s Pakenham

Outback Riders

Redde Detailing

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

Southeast Paving

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

J Allcock Plumbing

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations

Metal Station Farming Products

Napier Photography

JW Bookkeeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Wise Steel Sales

Redde race parts

EZprint

Magnet towing

NOMINATIONS

VSC DIVISION 2 HOT RODS

Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2

Daniel Angus – Victoria 3

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6

Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10

Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Jamie Angus – Nyora 59 (TBC)

Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65

Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 73

Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Damon Ingram – Victoria 1

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Jack Braz – Rosedale 14

Jackie Angus – Nyora 19

Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32

Zac Barwise – Colac 32

Breanna Walker – Rosedale 50

Harry Cecil – Nyora 56

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 69

Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

Brianna Noyes – Bairnsdale 83

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

VSC LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Joanne Richardson – Bairnsdale 12

Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16

Samantha Broome – Bairnsdale 19

Maddison Miles – Nyora 23

Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 29

Allana Ardley – Nyora 66

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

VSC OPEN STANDARD SALOONS

Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Mark Miles – Nyora 12

Josh or Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13 (TBC)

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Matt Davis – Nyora 14

Chris Miles – Nyora 18

Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Bailey Perkins – Rosedale 22

Leigh Glassborow – Nyora 26

Matt Saunders – Nyora 28

Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47

Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51

Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Tim McKenzie – Wangaratta 65

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Garry Charles – Rosedale 79

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88

Daniel or Scott Angus – Nyora 91

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Jack Van Bremen – Alexandra 16

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 16

Matt Reddecliffe – Nyora 28

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Ray Gould – Nyora 37

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Gavin Dorian – Rosedale 49

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5 (NS)

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12 (NS)

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17 (TS)

Bryce Leek – Nyora 19 (NS)

Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19 (TS)

Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25 (NS)

Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27 (NS)

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51 (TS)

Harry Cecil – Nyora 57 (NS)

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69 (TS)

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS (Starts Early)

NOVICE

Zachary Haynes – 13

Zylah Brooks – 22

Clay Paull – 42

Jayden Curtis – 77

Ollie Roycroft – 85

Dusty Eastham – 88

Kayde Mankey – 89

120 CLASS

Niki Chippindall – (Number Unknown)

Josie Chippindall – (Number Unknown)

Cruz Farrell – 2

Jai Hallett – 5

Levi Milburn – 68

Ryder Taylor – 69

Holly Hutchinson – 80

Cruz Taylor – 84

Lexi Eastham – 88

JUNIOR RESTRICTED

Stuart Hutchinson – 50

Brooklyn Stowe – 97

160 CLASS

Eliza Taylor – 52

Ends Release.

Supplied by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson