> News Extra > Speedway

Nyora Raceway to rock race fans with action on the dirt this Saturday

By Media Release

Wednesday 1st December, 2021 - 11:00am

This Saturday night from 4pm at Nyora Raceway, the venue plays host to around eighty race cars from a variety of Sedan sections of Speedway with all the local stars having top billing. The Sports Sedans, Division 2 Hot Rods, Standard Saloons and Juniors are all in action.

Believe it or not, a special visit has been locked in with ‘Santa’! Santa has agreed to come to Nyora Reserve and in particular to the Speedway fans on Saturday in terrific weather. He has offered to make sure lots of Lollies are available for the kids.

Another exciting attraction of the night is that club is selling raffle tickets to give somebody the opportunity to win a ride in the two-seater Lightning McQueen Unlimited Sedan. It is $20 a ticket and the lucky winner gets to fly around Nyora as a passenger in the car for eight laps. All proceeds go direct to Nyora as the car owner is a dedicated Nyora member helping the club thrive, thank you Dale Mead.

The Division 2 Hot Rods are back for another race before their state title which occurs at the venue later in the season and Leigh Mitchell and Daniel Angus who both podiumed at last years title are nominated. The winner from two weeks ago Troy Hutchison is keen to make it two from two at Nyora whilst Trent Wilson and Bobby Devine who completed the top three at our last show are also in the field.

Our Open Standard Saloon line-up has exploded in numbers after the first race meeting and Rhys Lansdown who won that first show will have a larger list of fancied competitors to dice with. Mitch Foster, Mark Miles, Andrew Cormack, Matt Leek, Chris Miles, Bailey Perkins, and Kacey Ingram are just some of those names. Lansdown finished on the podium last week at Wangaratta whilst other drivers may have to shake off some rust before getting down to it.

Junior Standard Saloon racing has a great field of cars that will see our Victorian Champion Damon Ingram turn out for his first run of this season. Both the Cecil brothers are competing with Owen and Harry, Nathan Miles, Zac Barwise from Colac, and Hunter Carey are just some of the great competitors who will be in amongst the battle for the trophies.

Danielle Solly the winner from our first Ladies Standard Saloon event is back and this time she Kate Stuchbery and Maddison Miles will have to tussle with Allana Ardley and Bec Glassborow amongst others. Ardley is the most experienced of the Ladies in the field and is looking to kick off her season in the best way possible, winning.

Sports Sedan action has attracted a small yet competitive field with former two times Victorian champion Jamie Paull in competition against Felicity Roycroft who was amongst the top drivers at Wangaratta last weekend. Caleb Lincoln just needs a little luck, and he will be in amongst the front runners, Chris Aarts, Matt Reddecliffe and Nyora legend Ray Gould are others racing this weekend. Any driver on the list, is capable of a top three finish this weekend.

Our National Juniors field is a little affected this weekend by a state event occurring in Horsham. However, Dylan Barrow, Tenayah Barton, Kirana Barton and Jess O’Donnell in the top stars line-up and Matilda Farrell, Nathan Miles, Bryce Leek and Harry Cecil in the new stars line-up are sure to give the fans a great scrap to watch.

For the early birds, from Midday you can watch the Junior Quarter Midgets in competition with many names we know and many names who will become stars in the future. When you have Farrells, Eastham’s, Milburn’s and Chippindall’s in the field, you know the sport is in great hands for a long time to come.

During the night some Modified Sedans will hit the track for some shake down laps.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $25 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $15 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $60.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;
Shannon’s Insurance
Miles Mechanical Pakenham
Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern
Burson’s Pakenham
Outback Riders
Redde Detailing
Highline Racewear
Cut N’ Core
Southeast Paving
ARP Earthworks
All Care Exhausts Pakenham
Bass Concreting
John Duff & CO – Shell
J Allcock Plumbing
Ramsdale Wreckers
SS AG Services
Polly’s Auto Salvage
Sherlow’s Used Cars
Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations
Metal Station Farming Products
Napier Photography
JW Bookkeeping
Sticky Biz Apparel
Cecil Excavations
Earth Link Electrical
Mornington Motors
ML Automotive
Peninsula District Towing
Somerville Motor Body Works
Ultimate Awards
BAM Inspect & Build
Pakenham Accident Repairs
BGN Auto Glass
Affordable Auto Salvage
Ripper Sticker
Taylor’d Fabrications
Russell Steel
Heartfelt Candles
Dandenong Pest Control
Wise Steel Sales
Redde race parts
EZprint
Magnet towing

NOMINATIONS
VSC DIVISION 2 HOT RODS
Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2
Daniel Angus – Victoria 3
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10
Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Jamie Angus – Nyora 59 (TBC)
Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65
Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 73
Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Damon Ingram – Victoria 1
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Jack Braz – Rosedale 14
Jackie Angus – Nyora 19
Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32
Zac Barwise – Colac 32
Breanna Walker – Rosedale 50
Harry Cecil – Nyora 56
Chase Ingram – Nyora 67
Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 69
Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72
Brianna Noyes – Bairnsdale 83
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

VSC LADIES STANDARD SALOONS
Joanne Richardson – Bairnsdale 12
Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16
Samantha Broome – Bairnsdale 19
Maddison Miles – Nyora 23
Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 29
Allana Ardley – Nyora 66
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

VSC OPEN STANDARD SALOONS
Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Mark Miles – Nyora 12
Josh or Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13 (TBC)
Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14
Matt Davis – Nyora 14
Chris Miles – Nyora 18
Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Matt Leek – Nyora 19
Bailey Perkins – Rosedale 22
Leigh Glassborow – Nyora 26
Matt Saunders – Nyora 28
Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47
Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51
Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62
Tim McKenzie – Wangaratta 65
Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76
Garry Charles – Rosedale 79
Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80
Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88
Daniel or Scott Angus – Nyora 91

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9
Jack Van Bremen – Alexandra 16
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 16
Matt Reddecliffe – Nyora 28
Chris Aarts – Nyora 29
Ray Gould – Nyora 37
Jamie Paull – Nyora 42
Gavin Dorian – Rosedale 49
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5 (NS)
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12 (NS)
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17 (TS)
Bryce Leek – Nyora 19 (NS)
Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19 (TS)
Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25 (NS)
Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27 (NS)
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51 (TS)
Harry Cecil – Nyora 57 (NS)
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69 (TS)

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS (Starts Early)
NOVICE
Zachary Haynes – 13
Zylah Brooks – 22
Clay Paull – 42
Jayden Curtis – 77
Ollie Roycroft – 85
Dusty Eastham – 88
Kayde Mankey – 89

120 CLASS
Niki Chippindall – (Number Unknown)
Josie Chippindall – (Number Unknown)
Cruz Farrell – 2
Jai Hallett – 5
Levi Milburn – 68
Ryder Taylor – 69
Holly Hutchinson – 80
Cruz Taylor – 84
Lexi Eastham – 88

JUNIOR RESTRICTED
Stuart Hutchinson – 50
Brooklyn Stowe – 97

160 CLASS
Eliza Taylor – 52

Ends Release.

Supplied by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson