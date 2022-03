The interest and support for next month’s 2022 Northern Territory Wingless Sprint Title at Arunga Park Speedway in Alice Springs has certainly set the tone for this event being the biggest one yet.

Since late last year’s announcement of the 2022 Northern Territory Title being held at the 402-metre Arunga Park Speedway track for only the second occasion on the Saturday and Sunday night of April 23 and 24, event organisers, Wingless Sprints Northern Territory, have received plenty of competitor interest – both from all around the Northern Territory and also interstate – along with being able to secure sponsorship support that will see a prize pool of over $6,000 up for grabs.

“We are thrilled with the support we have received from our generous sponsors for this year’s Northern Territory Title,” expressed Northern Territory Wingless Sprints committee member Daniel Goldoni, who added that this year’s Northern Territory Title is going to be held as part of the track’s ANZAC Day Challenge event.

“The support from our sponsors has enabled us to offer an attractive prize pool and we can’t thank our sponsors enough for their support – because without it (sponsorship) an event like this simply isn’t possible.”

With current Northern Territory Title holder Jamie McInnes ready to defend his crown, the Darwin-based racer certainly won’t have it easy with nominations, which open today, expected to exceed the 20 mark.

From today, nominations for this year’s Northern Territory Title can be made via the Australian Wingless Sprint Racing (AWSR) website: www.awsr.com.au. Nominations are set to close on the Monday of April 4 at 5pm (NT time).

In what is going to be a massive fortnight of Wingless Sprint racing in the Northern Territory, the inaugural Tennant Creek Wingless Sprint Title is going to be fought out at Tennant Creek Speedway on the Friday and Saturday night of April 30 and May 1.

The 2022 Northern Territory Title is proudly sponsored by:

• A-One Mechanical – Alice Springs

• Sprint Mufflers

• Dave’s Used Cars

• Alice Springs Towing and Transport

• Jetcor

• Territory Wrecking

To find more about the Wingless Sprints Northern Territory, you can LIKE them on Facebook by searching Wingless Sprints NT or by visiting the AWSR website www.awsr.com.au/nt

Photo: Nakita Pollock Photography