NSW Title Headlines Season Finale

The 2020-21 season for Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is set to conclude this Saturday afternoon, and the NSW Title for the Modlites class is going to be the headlining act.

After hosting the 2019 running of the event, the NSW Title returns to Grafton Speedway and one driver who is eager to fight it out for the top honours is NSW entrant Will Butler. The Northern Rivers, NSW-based racer might have quite a lot of Grafton Speedway experience but it’s certainly not going to be easy up against a quality field of out-of-town racers.

When it comes to the NSW Title contenders, the Queensland-based duo of defending NSW Champion Klinton Hancey, who won the 2019 version of the event at Grafton Speedway, and arch rival Terry Leerentveld are going to be hard to stop and therefore shape as the likely front runners.

Apart from the NSW Modlites Title, the V8 Dirt Modifieds will be taking to the 440-metre Grafton Speedway track for the final time this season. Locals Andrew Firth and Joshua Rose headline the action and they are no doubt both hoping finish the season on a high. Other nominations include Taylah Firth, Luke Dunn, Scott Quirk, Zak Blanch, Brock Gardiner, Darryl Armfield and the lone Queensland entrant Phil Roberts.

The final Northern Rivers Rumble Series round for the RSA Street Stockers, along with the Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, and Junior Sedans (RSA and SSA), make up the support classes.

Grafton Speedway Entry Prices:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High school children (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

The racing action at Grafton Speedway will begin at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2020-21 season. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hession’s Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices.