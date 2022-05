New South Wales Supersports have been on a roll in recent years, with increasing grids, closer racing, and more new sports prototype cars and drivers joining the competition.

Wanting to keep up the momentum, New South Wales Supersports are throwing open the garage doors to every Supersports team at Round 4 of the New South Wales motor Racing Championships on Saturday June 25, and would like any motor racing fan who wants to get close up to all the Supersports cars to be their guest for the day, and evening, with racing continuing under lights until around 10pm.

If you are simply a motor racing fan who wants to get to know more about the Supersports cars and the drivers, or you are seriously looking at taking that first step into serious motor racing in a current-technology racing car, then you will be looked after by all the Supersports competitors and their teams, who will give you all the information on the cars, the skills necessary to drive them fast, and the costs.

The exotic aerodynamic Supersports sports prototype racing cars include the ubiquitous British Radical SR3’s (4 cylinder), SR8’s (8 cylinder), and even a latest-spec SR10 (Turbo 4 cylinder), the US style Group 6SR Stohrs and Wests, the Euro CN Class Junos and Pilbeams, and the Italian carbon fibre Wolf Tornados.

All these sports Prototype Supersports cars are uncompromising and are designed to hit 240 km/h or more, and every Supersports car has the potential to be faster than a V8 Supercar around Sydney Motorsport Park, which they could all be doing under lights on June 25.

By being part of a New South Wales Supersports team for a day, you will also get an insight into what it takes to race a high level racing car, with the engineers, technicians, equipment, and the drivers, all being there for you observe close up and talk to.

If you want to be as close to the drivers seat as possible in a sports prototype racing car for a day, then please contact Darren Barlow on 0439 044 128, or go to the New South Wales Supersports Facebook page and PM.

New South Wales Supersports will provide tickets for you, and you will be looked after for the day.

Everyone is welcome.