NSW late models set for huge season

With a brand-new race track in Eastern Creek Speedway, over $100,000 in prize money up for grabs and record competitor numbers, to say that the NSW Late Models are set for an exciting 2021-22 season would be quite the understatement.

The upcoming season is going to see the NSW Late Models appear on 12 occasions at the brand-new Eastern Creek Speedway, which is headed by the running of the NSW Title on February 19, and the newly-launched Wild West Shootout Series that is to be fought out over five rounds across regional tracks around NSW.

The blue-ribbon event on the NSW Late Models calendar is the NSW Title that is going to be held at Eastern Creek Speedway on February 19 and the major sponsor for this exciting event is going to be Human Force. The NSW Title is going to pay $5,000 to the winner as part of the $15,000 payout.

When it comes to prize money on offer throughout the season, the NSW Late Models has over $100,000 on the line. Through the generous support of United Acreage, they are sponsoring the end-of-season point fund with the following payout: $3,000 (first), $2,000 (second) and $1,000 (third). Also, the highest placed pre-2016 model car in the end-of-season point fund will pick up $1,000.

Apart from the end-of-season point fund, the Wild West Shootout Series, proudly sponsored by United Realty, is going to pay out $1,500 to the winner, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

Over the course of the season, Burson Auto Parts, 3-99 Motorsport, and Eagle Earthworx are going to be offering a range of contingency prizes via their valued sponsorship of the NSW Late Models ranks.

In what was a limited schedule last season, which saw Lachlan Onley come out on top in the overall NSW Late Model point score ahead of Daniel Cassidy and Aaron Barnes in second and third place respectively, the upcoming 2021-22 season boasts over 20 registered Late Models.

Headlining the driver roster is Lachlan Onley, Ben Nicastri, Nathan Disney, John Lodge Jnr, current Victorian Champion Todd Bayley, David Robertson, Darryl Grimson, Bruce Mackenzie, Daniel Cassidy and Aaron Barnes. Other drivers planning to run this coming season are the likes of the father-and-son duos from Newcastle of Robert and Joel Carrig and Greg and Damien Hodges, along with David Cassidy, Steve Johnson, Liam Heaton, Jayden Barnes, Mark Eveleigh, Mark Letham and the returning Stewart Jordan. The latter stepping back into the Late Model class for the first time in 12 years.

Excitingly there are a number of yet to be announced drivers to join the NSW Late Models for the upcoming season. Hopefully these mystery drivers will be confirmed in the coming months.

NSW Late Models president Ross Nicastri is really excited about the upcoming season that he is hopeful is their biggest yet.

“It’s going to be an exciting season ahead, as there are so many positives, which is highlighted by the build of Eastern Creek Speedway and the $100,000 up for grabs in prize money for the season,” expressed Nicastri, who added there will be $1,000 for every feature race at Eastern Creek Speedway during the season, and the season opener is going to be doubled to $2,000.

“There is a lot of hype about the season ahead from our committee, sponsors, competitors and race fans, and we all can’t wait for the season to get underway and there is no doubt that it’s going to be our biggest season yet.”

NSW Late Models 2021-22 season schedule:

Eastern Creek Speedway

Oct 16 – Practice

Oct 30 – Season Opener

Nov 13

Dec 11

Jan 2

Jan 14

Feb 19 – NSW Title

Mar 5

Mar 19

Apr 2

Apr 30

May 21

Wild West Shootout Series

Nov 6 ACT Speedway (Canberra) – Round 1

Nov 27 Oakburn Park Speedway (Tamworth) – Round 2

Dec 4 Morris Park Speedway (Dubbo) – Round 3

Feb 5 Gunnedah Speedway – Round 4

Mar 26 Oakburn Park Speedway (Tamworth) – Round 5

Major Events

Dec 18 Premier Speedway (Vic) – Prelude to Australian Title

Feb 24, 25 and 26 Premier Speedway (Vic) – Australian Title

Mar 4 and 5 Murray Bridge Speedway (SA) – South Australian Title

Mar 12 Redline Raceway (Vic) – $15,000 to Win Event

Apr 24 Western Speedway (Vic) – Victorian Title

The NSW Late Models would like to thank their 2021-22 season supporters:

• United Realty – Acreage & Property Marketing

• Human Force

• Burson Auto Parts

• 3-99 Motorsport

• Eagle Earthworx

